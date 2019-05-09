WWE’s Becky Lynch Reveals What Movie Inspired Her WrestleMania Ring Gear

WWE superstars do some amazing things in the ring, but at the end of the day they are fans just like us, and that love of movies, television, comics, games, and anime often makes its way into the ring with them at some point. Sometimes its a reference or a joke but other times it’s through their ring gear, and over the years we’ve seen many superstars represent their favorite franchises for special occasions. The same goes for Becky Lynch, who explained to ComicBook.com that she has actually been homaging the movie Kill Bill ever since she started wearing the black and yellow gear.

When we asked her if there was a franchise or character that she would ever work into her ring gear, it turns out she’s already done it. “Well, I mean, I don’t know that it helps, but my latest gear has been somewhat inspired by Kill Bill and the Bride. It’s in reverse, but how she had a list of the people who have done her wrong. I feel like that’s me right now ya know, because I don’t forget. I don’t forget. I don’t forget all of you that turned your back on me, and I still have a vendetta against you.”

Fans will remember that Uma Thurman’s character from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill wore a yellow jacket and pants with a black line that ran down the side. Looking at Lynch’s gear now the comparison makes sense, as hers is all black with yellow lines down the side, and that includes her knee pads as well. It also fits quite well with Lynch’s whole take on the universe mentality, and while no one is going to let her take a Katana into the ring, she can do just as much damage with her fists.

Lynch wore that gear at WrestleMania 35, an event where she became the Raw and SmackDown Live Women’s Champion. That’s a huge thing to add to the resume, but Lynch says her work is far from done.

“It’s maintenance,” Lynch said. “So it’s one thing to get up there, but it’s a whole different kettle of fish to stay there. Now I don’t have one show that I have to carry, I’ve got two. I’ve put them both on my back, and I want them to be the most entertaining shows on TV right now. We’ll see. So there’s nothing but work to do. There’s nothing but work to do. To maintain that, and then to get to the level where we’re main-eventing damn near every show, that’s what I want. That’s what I want.”

You can read our full interview right here, and you can see Becky Lynch every Monday Night at 8 pm ET on Raw on the USA Network and every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on SmackDown Live also on USA Network. You can also catch Money In The Bank on the WWE Network on Sunday, May 19th.

