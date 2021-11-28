WWE’s Rhea Ripley Says Nikki A.S.H. Not Being on Survivor Series Team Was “A Little Bit Disrespectful”

WWE recently held one of the big four pay-per-views of the year last week in Survivor Series, and as always the brands of Raw and SmackDown battled it out for supremacy. By the end of the night, Team Raw was the winner, and that included taking the win in both the Women’s Survivor Series match, which featured one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley. Surprisingly though it did not include her partner and Champion Nikki A.S.H., and fans weren’t the only ones surprised by her absence. In a new interview with Sportskeeda, Ripley addressed Nikki being left off the team, and said she felt it was disappointing and “a little bit disrespectful.”

“I think I’m more disappointed than Nikki is because she’s such a positive person. Like, yes, I know that she’s upset, but I am very upset for her because I know that she’s worked so incredibly hard for everything that she’s accomplished and she’s been in this business for a lot longer than I have. To not have her on the team is a little bit disrespectful,” Ripley said. “To have one-half of your tag team champions on the team and not the other half? It just seems a little bit silly to me. We obviously work well enough together to be the champions so why not have Nikki on the team with us? I think we could really make some magic. I’m just disappointed, I really am.”

It really is puzzling why Nikki wasn’t included or even featured at all on the card. Unfortunately, their reign came to an end on the following Raw, where they lost the titles to Queen Vega and Carmella. Now, you can expect the teams to probably feud a bit longer, and maybe Ripley and Nikki get those titles back. That said, that seems to rarely happen, so perhaps Ripley and Nikki are headed for singles runs soon.

Some were quite confused when Ripley and Nikki were first paired up, but they’ve become a delightful Tag Team and a force to be reckoned with as Champions. Hopefully, this isn’t the end of the duo, but guess we’ll see.

