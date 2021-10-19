WWE’s Sasha Banks Is Down To Star in a Squid Game Thriller

Netflix released Squid Games not too long ago, and ever since that’s been all anyone can talk about. Everything from the premise itself to the brutal games and the shocking ending has been debated and dissected, and now attention turns to a season 2 for the unexpected hit. When we say everyone’s talking about it, we mean it, and that includes the superstars in WWE. During an interview with The New York Post about her upcoming match against Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, The Boss Sasha Banks was asked if she would ever want to star in something as intense and shocking as Squid Games, and Banks is all for it.

“I just finished watching the Squid Games and I’m a huge, huge fan of Korean movies,” Banks said. “So I would love to be in a show like that just that thriller, drama, really intense show where you really don’t know what’s going to happen. And to be in a Korean movie, that’s always been one of my dreams. I would love to be in a movie one day. It could be any genre. I’m just excited to learn and do it all. I have so much time.”

Fans are also highly anticipating Banks’ return to the Star Wars world, as the spinoff The Book of Boba Fett comes into view. When asked if fans can expect to see her in that series, she said “I’ve been definitely booked and busy and you can definitely see me in a lot of shows, not Star Wars because I can’t say anything. You know Disney can get me. But yeah, you can definitely see me in things in the future.”

As for Crown Jewel, here’s the full card:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Big E vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks (Triple Threat Match)

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley (No Holds Barred Match)

Edge vs Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs AJ Styles & Omos

Mansoor vs Mustafa Ali

Doudrop vs Zelina Vega (Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals)

Finn Balor vs Xavier Woods (King of the Ring Finals)

Crown Jewel airs on Peacock October 21st at 12 PM EST.

