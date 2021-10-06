WWE’s Tony D’Angelo is Already Over with NXT Fans

One of the more intriguing new recruits for NXT 2.0 is Tony D’Angelo, who has been teased with several vignettes that revealed a prototypical mobster character. Initially, these vignettes had people taking shots at it and talking about the over-the-top nature of the character, which seemed pulled from so many mafia characters in movies and television. After several weeks of these promos though, many seemed to change their tune on the character, and that culminated in tonight’s in-ring debut, which had the crowd chanting his name and receiving him with open arms. Fans did the same thing on social media, and it seems the NXT Universe is all about Tony D’Angelo.

D’Angelo came into the arena with a purple tracksuit and the crowd was already liking him. Then he went and pulled a hilarious move, smoothly attempting to bribe the referee with some money. He wrestled in a white tank and track pants, and talked all kinds of trash in the ring on his way to a debut victory.

Fans were loving all of it, and it didn’t take long for the crowd to start chanting for him. Then he pulled off some slick moves in the ring to add to the reception, and after he came away with the victory he got more love from the crowd. Reactions online came flying in, saying how over he already was and adding to the positive reception.

They said how much they already love him and had a lot of fun with all the mafia nicknames, and it seems he is going to be a favorite from here on out. The future looks pretty promising, and you can check out the reactions flying in on the next slide.

What did you think of D’Angelo’s debut? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

