Xavier Woods Suffers Injury During Australian Tour, WWE Comments

WWE’s roster flew down to Australia for a live event tour this past weekend, but not everybody made it back to the states unscathed. During a show in Sydney a tag title match between The Revival and The New Day had to be stopped when Xavier Woods suffered an apparent ankle injury, forcing the referee to throw up the dreaded “X” sign. WWE.com confirmed the injury to Woods’ Achilles tendon, stating, “Xavier Woods suffered an Achilles injury, WWE.com has learned. Woods sustained the injury at a WWE Live Event in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday night and will be unable to finish WWE’s Australian tour.”

There’s no word yet on the severity of Woods’ injury or how long he’ll be out of action. Early Monday morning he took to Twitter with a gif of an Achilles injury, adding “Sorry” in the caption.

After holding both the WWE Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the same time over the summer, the last few months have not been kind to Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E. Woods and E lost the SmackDown tag titles to The Revival at Clash of Champions, while Kingston’s six-month reign as world champion came to an abrupt end when he lost the title to Brock Lesnar in mere seconds on Friday Night SmackDown’s FOX premiere. There’s also no sign of him getting another title shot anytime soon given that Lesnar quickly moved on to a feud with Cain Velasquez. All three members of the team were then drafted to SmackDown’s new roster the following week.

Last week the trio was booked to be apart of the World Cup tag team turmoil match at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31. Other teams involved in the match include the Revival, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, all three members of The O.C., Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team.

As of Monday the Saudi Arabia event has six matches announced including that massive tag match. The rest of the card includes Lesnar vs. Velasquez for the WWE Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the Universal Championship, Mansoor vs. Cesaro, Braun Strowman vs. heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and a 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag match. Randy Orton will serve as Flair’s team captain, while Hulk Hogan recruited Roman Reigns to lead his team on this past week’s SmackDown.