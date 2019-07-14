Watch: The Young Bucks Tease an AEW Video Game

Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks, sat down with Chris Van Vliet ahead of Saturday night’s Fight for the Fallen event for an interview this week. At the end of a nearly 40-minute conversation, the pair were asked about the possibility of an AEW video game becoming a reality in the near future. The pair confirmed it’s something they’re working on, but couldn’t give many details.

“Yes,” Matt Jackson said, before noticing that his wife Dana Massie (AEW’s chief marketing and merchandising officer) was signaling for him not to give away any big information.

“Dana’s giving me the nod like, ‘Don’t talk about it!’” he added.

“We’re going to have a little bit of everything,” Nick added.

Earlier in the year Matt, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega teased the idea of working with independent video game studio syn Sophia, formerly known as AKI Corporation, to create a game. Old-school wrestling fans will recognize AKI as the studio behind some of the most iconic wrestling video games during the Nintendo 64 era — WCW vs. nWo: World Tour, WCW/nWo Revenge, WWF WrestleMania 2000 and WWF No Mercy. The Japanese company is still going strong today, though since its rebranding it has focused mostly on handheld, mobile and arcade games.

Classics. It would be cool to see a use of this game engine again, but with a modern roster. https://t.co/CqZahwldO0 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2019

During the same interview the pair were asked about the possibility of former WWE Champion CM Punk coming out of retirement to join AEW.

“Matt talks to him all the time about it,” Nick said. “The timing’s just not right, I guess.”

“He knows better than anybody, this is the most demanding thing in the world,” Matt added. “You can’t just find yourself back in it one day and be like, ‘Okay, I guess I’m doing this again!’ You really have to want to do it. It’s up to him.”

They were also asked about the status of Pac, who was originally booked to wrestle AEW’s first two shows but was pulled from the card due to reported “creative differences.”

“He’s coming, eventually,” Matt said. “He’s coming though. We’re pretty much at 99 percent [with him].”

“It’s a work in progress,” Nick added. “It’s obvious that Matt and I are big fans of his. We met him like 10 years ago over in Japan, so we’ll always have ties with him. We want to work things out with him.”