Castlevania Season 3 Releases First Poster

It took some time, but it seems like Netflix has lived up to a long-awaited promise. Castlevania announced a third season was on the way some time ago, leaving fans to wait for an update on the series. Of course, the wait was long, but the patience which fans showed has been worth it. After all, a first-look at the anime has debuted thanks to a poster, and the colorful poster has fans feeling real good.

Over on Twitter, the first Castlevania poster went live thanks to Netflix. The image confirmed the new season will debut on March 5, and it will feature "more mystery, murder, mayhem, and vampires than ever" before.

As you can see below, the poster is a sharp one. The background is pretty horrifying thanks to its gory red hue and wide eyes. There are dozens of eyes peeking out from behind the characters, and their irises are plenty disconcerting.

Of course, you can see Alucard up front with a sleek black outfit on. The protagonist is holding his chains in hand as he prepares for battle, and he is joined by a slew of allies and villains behind him.

Now, the only thing fans are left waiting for it a trailer. Not long ago, the writer behind Castlevania teased followers with an update on the reel. Warren Ellis told fans to "stand by" after posting a title card from the trailer, so fans are hoping footage goes live before too long.

If you're not familiar with Netflix's Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The synopsis for Netflix's Castlevania reads as such: "Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis.