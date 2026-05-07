5 Best My Hero Academia Replacements Now That the Anime’s Real Finale Is Finished

The final season of My Hero Academia came to a close back in December, but this month brought us the anime‘s real finale: a special episode set after the original ending’s eight-year time jump. The installment tied up loose ends, giving a more detailed look at My Hero Academia‘s characters as adults and making Deku and Ochaco’s romance official. It’s not actually the last we’ll see of the characters, either, as My Hero Academia will continue with a new anime short, titled “I am hero too,” which will adapt a one-shot manga story from the Ultra Age fan book.

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Yet even if there’s more to look forward to for My Hero Academia fans, the latest special marks the end of an era. It may leave viewers looking for new anime to watch all over again, and there aren’t many series that can successfully fill the void left by My Hero Academia. However, there are a few anime that make decent replacements. From another series with epic action and an endlessly optimistic protagonist to a second story set in Kohei Horikoshi’s world, these are fans’ best bets.

5) Demon Slayer

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Like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer is now a worldwide sensation — and despite having very different backdrops and concepts, they’re likely to draw similar audiences. Anyone looking for another dedicated, upbeat protagonist like Deku can’t do much better than Tanjiro. He’s chasing the hope of saving his sister rather than a childhood dream, but he operates with the same courage, compassion, and boundless optimism. On top of that, Demon Slayer has incredible action sequences, similar to My Hero Academia, and it’s ending with three feature films. With two more on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to dive in. And those who enjoyed My Hero Academia‘s theatrical releases will no doubt appreciate the chance to see another stunningly wrought anime on the big screen.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen is another massively popular shonen anime, which means its viewership is bound to overlap with that of My Hero Academia‘s and Demon Slayer‘s. It leans a bit darker than the former, but at its core, it’s still another story about an average person inheriting an extraordinary power — though Itadori’s comes with a much darker side, since he’s a vessel of the King of Curses, Sukuna. Even so, he tries his best to do good in the world of jujutsu sorcerers, despite the odds being stacked against him. He and Deku have that in common, and Jujutsu Kaisen‘s school setting lends itself to the sort of competition-style narratives and training sessions that MHA fans are used to. Jujutsu Kaisen is less shy about killing off characters, and it puts a more ruthless, mature spin on such conventions. It’s well worth a watch, however, and it has enough charm to win over shonen fans of all preferences.

3) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Image courtesy of Studio Kai

Speaking of anime that are darker than My Hero Academia but make decent replacements, Sentenced to Be a Hero is an ideal watch for those looking for unique spins on heroism. Its own approach is a far cry from MHA‘s. My Hero Academia reimagines conventional superhero stories that see their characters operating covertly, wondering what a world where superheroes are trained professionals looks like. Sentenced to Be a Hero goes even further with its subversion of tropes, making “hero” an unwanted label. In its world, criminals are made heroes as part of their punishment, then sent to war to fight supernatural threats. It’s a bleaker concept, but it still offers likable (albeit more flawed) characters and engaging action. It’s only one season so far, but Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 2 is confirmed.

2) One-Punch Man

Those interested in the way My Hero Academia presents superheroes as professionals tasked with protecting society will find a similar setup in One-Punch Man. The anime focuses on older characters rather than high-school students, but its system — which requires heroes to be licensed and pits them against each other in public rankings — feels very reminiscent of Kohei Horikoshi’s world. One-Punch Man also unpacks common superhero tropes, leaning a bit more heavily into satire than My Hero Academia. But for fans of the genre, there’s a lot to appreciate here, even with One-Punch Man‘s downward trajectory after Season 1. It’s more humorous, yes, but it still has lovable characters and plenty of heart. It’s another must-watch for superhero fans. (And if you get frustrated with the anime, you can always read it instead.)

1) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Image via BONES Film

The strongest replacement for My Hero Academia is an anime that’s set in the same world: spinoff series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. A prequel to Deku’s journey, Vigilantes follows Quirk users operating outside the established hero system. Its main character, Koichi, doesn’t have a Quirk that’s likely to get him into U.A. High or land him a hero license. Yet he dreams of being a hero anyway. It’s an intriguing perspective on the original story, and it offers a more mature look at My Hero Academia‘s world, since Koichi’s older than Deku and runs in very different circles. There are a few cameos from beloved My Hero Academia characters, too, making this a fun watch for anyone who has seen the original series.

What anime would you recommend for My Hero Academia fans looking for replacements? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!