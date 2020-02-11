My Hero Academia Drops Clever Star Wars Prequel Reference

My Hero Academia is one of the top series in Japan right now, and there is no question why. Time and again, the series upped its superhero games to the surprise of fans, and that has kept fans engaged over the years. Of course, they have creator Kohei Horikoshi to thank for the gift, and there is more to praise the artist for. After all, the geek isn't afraid to pay homage to pop culture in this series, and he showed as much with the latest chapter of My Hero Academia.

As you can see down below, the first page of My Hero Academia chapter 260 has the receipt for everyone to hold. The opening screen gives fans a breakdown of what is coming for its Pro Heroes. With the League of Villains more powerful than ever, the baddies are planning to pit their allies against the Pro Heroes in a huge showdown.

Now, fans have learned where the showdowns will take place. Chapter 260 laid out the battlefield clearly, so they will be fighting at Jaku Hospital and Gunga Mountain Villa. Both of these areas are new to fans, but they should be able to recognize these names with ease so long as they're Star Wars fans.

For those who loved the prequel, Gunga is a familiar word as Star Wars: The Phantom Menace introduced Otoh Gunga to the world. The city was home to the Gungan race, so it raised Jar Jar Binks. The underwater city resided on Naboo, and Jar Jar was never one to dismiss its safety. The Gungan called the home a hidden city that was completely safe, so it bodes poorly for our heroes that the villains are perched in Gunga.

As for the Jaku Hospital, the building seems to be an homage to Jakku. The home planet of Rey was introduced in 2015 with The Force Awakens, and it houses all sorts of baddies. This name makes sense for the hospital since it is operated by All For One's doctor, and he is anything but a hero.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.