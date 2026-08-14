Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Has a Disappointing Update After Its Return

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4 debuted in April this year as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. The anime is based on an acclaimed light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichiro Ootsuka, which has been ongoing since 2014. The anime went on a brief hiatus in June 2026 after releasing Episode 11 of the latest season. Just like every other season, Season 4 is also streaming on Crunchyroll, the largest platform for anime fans across the globe. Thanks to the anime’s popularity, Season 4 debuted with both the Japanese and English audio for its first cour. Although it’s not that common, the English dub of the latest season had the same-day release as the original premiere. Usually, any new seasonal series takes around two weeks or longer to debut the English dub, but Crunchyroll often makes exceptions depending on the anime’s popularity or other aspects.

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The official website of Crunchyroll also shared a confirmation regarding the English dub release for the latest season. Unfortunately, the same-day English dub release date is limited to the first cour only since the anime’s latest episode is only available in Japanese audio with subtitles. Fans might have to wait a couple of weeks or even longer for the dub, but the platform hasn’t shared any updates yet.

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4 Returns on Crunchyroll

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The Recapture Arc of the anime made its debut on August 12th with Episode 12 of Season 4. The anime is streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll, just like the previous seasons. The platform has held rights to the anime ever since the beginning. The anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, and it continues to shock fans with the intense plot twists and thrilling action.

The first cour of Season 4 adapted The Loss Arc, where Subaru lost his memories and dealt with intense paranoia and isolation. However, after going through such a difficult ordeal, he is more than ready to fight again in The Recapture Arc. The second cour of Season 4 is scheduled for eight episodes, meaning the latest season will have a total of 19 episodes.

What’s Happening in Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4?

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It goes without saying that Season 4 is by far the most intense the anime has ever been. The series has never shied away from high stakes, tragedy, and overwhelmingly dangerous situations, but the situation is far graver this time around. Subaru was forced to witness his friends die in gruesome ways, forcing him to realize his weakness and the gravity of the situation.

Not to mention that things became worse for him when he lost his memories. Additionally, a mysterious figure keeps haunting him and using his body to kill those he cares about. The person is clearly affiliated with the Witch Cult since the trailer confirms that more Sin Archbishops will be introduced in the story. Unlike the first cour, which focused on Subaru’s mental anguish, the second one will feature him taking action to protect everything around him.