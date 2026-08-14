6 Years Later, WIT Studio CEO Breaks Silence on Handing Over Attack on Titan to MAPPA

Based on the acclaimed manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan reached unprecedented heights of popularity after its debut in 2013. The series was initially adapted by the renowned WIT Studio and released the first three seasons of the anime. Known for its gorgeous visuals, the studio didn’t disappoint with the incredible adaptation. However, things changed drastically on July 1st, 2019, when the final Attack on Titan episode, produced by WIT Studio, was released. The manga ended in 2021, and WIT Studio was expected to adapt the rest of the story in a few months.

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Unable to meet the deadline, the anime was handed over to MAPPA, who did wonders with the final season. However, the change in studio wasn’t the only thing that drew fans’ attention. WIT Studio adapted the pre-time-skip era of the story, following the journey of Eren and his friends as they discover the truth about the world. Attack on Titan has always been a dark story, but the plot twist and the shift in tone were too drastic in the fourth season, which MAPPA adapted. The anime took a completely different turn seven years ago and was never the same again.

WIT Studio CEO Reveals Why MAPPA Took Over Attack on Titan in Final Season

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

George Wada shares, “At the time, the burden of creating ‘Attack on Titan’ was immense. When we considered the careers of the creators, including director Tetsuro Araki, there was also a desire to ‘create an original work.’ An animation studio is not simply a group that produces works; it is closely intertwined with the lives of the staff.”

He added, “WIT STUDIO produced up to season 3, and MAPPA took over from there. I believe that it was because of this combination that the TV anime ‘Attack on Titan’ was able to be completed. I think this was the only way the work could have ended.”

Wada also opened up about the difficulty WIT Studio faced after the studio change. He reveals, “After that, we entered a very difficult period where we had to decide what our next flagship work would be after ‘Attack on Titan.’ We were anxious because we couldn’t fully demonstrate through our works what kind of company WIT STUDIO is.”

Attack on Titan‘s First Three Seasons Lay The Foundation of The Story

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Unlike what one might expect, the change in studio wasn’t a major issue and did nothing to change fans’ enjoyment of the series. WIT Studio laid the foundation of the incredible story within the first three seasons. The fluid movements through the ODM gears and the cinematic sequences are still praised among fans. The color composition fit the mood of the story incredibly as it follows Eren’s journey. However, when it comes to MAPPA’s adaptation, it leans more towards darker shading and gritty details that are closer to the manga.

Many fans preferred the original art style more while also complimenting MAPPA’s adaptation, especially considering the short deadline. Season 3 was a roller coaster of emotions, and while WIT Studio couldn’t have adapted the entire story, it plays a huge role in the franchise’s current legacy. Following the time-skip, the story changed completely as Eren saw the truth of the world through the powers of the Founding Titan. He set his plan in motion and did everything he could to save Eldia, even if it came at the cost of stomping on 80% of the world’s population.

Although the finale is more widely accepted after the anime adaptation, Attack on Titan went down in history for being one of the most controversial endings of all time. In 2021, when the manga reached its conclusion, fans weren’t completely thrilled with Eren’s fate and several other plot points. However, thanks to the original anime scenes and Isayama’s contribution in the anime production, the series erased most of the dissatisfaction fans had towards the ending.