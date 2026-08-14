Legendary Creator Returns With a New Look At The Manga Perfect Story For 2026

Naoki Urasawa is one of the most legendary manga creators of all time. Almost all of his works are always praised among readers for their exceptional art style and storytelling. While the creator is best known for Monster, a 1994 manga, he has also worked on more than a dozen titles. He has been working on manga series since 1981 and continues to captivate fans with his incredible stories even now. After gaining recognition with Monster, Urasawa shocked fans once again with 20th Century Boys, one of the most deeply complex psychological mysteries. It could be considered his biggest masterpiece, but Urasawa never fails to surprise fans with his genius stories, such as Billy Bat, Pluto, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per Anime News Network, Naoki Urasawa will return with a new manga series, Saigo no Manga Kyōshitsu (The Final Manga Classroom), on August 12, 2026. The information was shared on Shogakukan’s Big Comic Original Special magazine. The X handle of the manga editor @harcoikawa2 also revealed that further details on the new series will be revealed in two months, shortly before the debut in the magazine’s September issue.

What Is Naoki Urasawa’s Last Manga Classroom About?

New look at Urasawa Naoki's new Manga Series "Last Manga Classroom" starting on August 12, 2026 in Big Comic Original Zoukan.



In a time where AI does everything for you, what is Urasawa doing?



(Saigo no Manga Kyoushitsu)



Image © Urasawa Naoki, Shogakukan pic.twitter.com/Od5wCD5E29 — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) August 10, 2026

The announcement also teases the premise of the story, revealing that it will be set in a world where AI is everything, challenging the technological advancements that began an era of convenience. However, even during such an era, the things that remain the most important are those that were created by humans’ two hands. To realize what humanity has lost over the years, the story will focus on the awareness of returning to the past from time to time.

We can expect it to be another psychological thriller that raises thought-provoking questions, especially about the cost of having AI do the work meant for humans. The manga will begin monthly serialization in the magazine, which won’t be available for global fans. While the first volume should be released next year if there aren’t any delays in serialization, fans in the U.S. will have to wait longer to finally read another exciting work from the creator.

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

Although Urasawa is a globally renowned creator, his works aren’t easily available for international fans, including Billy Bat. The manga was serialized in Kodansha’s Morning magazine from 2008 to 2016, and it’s finally getting its English release. Abrams ComicArts’ Kana released the first volume on June 2nd, 2026. Since the manga has 20 volumes, the publisher will keep returning with more releases over the next few years.

This award-winning manga focuses on Kevin Yamagata, a Japanese-American comic book artist, who gets entangled in a web of murder and cover-ups, which all lead to the image of a bat similar to the one in his comic book. Although the manga has been praised for its genre-blending suspense and mystery, where the story takes place in different timelines, it still took almost two decades to be introduced to global readers.