Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement Continues to Outdo Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling is undoubtedly one of the best modern action anime to arrive on Crunchyroll in recent years, and much like its manhwa, the anime has sparked a wave of similar series. In Solo Leveling‘s absence this year, Crunchyroll has introduced a new anime that bears many similarities to it. Tomb Raider King immediately emerged as the series that sparked debate among fans for its resemblance to Solo Leveling. The series shares many similarities, from its power progression system to how its protagonist, Seo Jooheon, eventually becomes an aura-farming character, much like Jinwoo.

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However, Tomb Raider King has been incorporating elements that Solo Leveling introduced much later in its story from a very early stage. This is evident in how Jooheon is already prepared to kill anyone who stands in his way, whereas Jinwoo only reaches that point much later after being betrayed. Meanwhile, the series also introduces romance early on, an element that Solo Leveling has yet to fully incorporate, continuing to outpace it by introducing these aspects sooner. However, the latest episode takes things a step further, with Jooheon doing something fans will eventually see Jinwoo do in the upcoming seasons, completely disrupting the narrative structure.

Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement Is Pacing Too Fast, and It Might Hurt the Narrative

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In Tomb Raider King Episode 6, when Taejoon tries to overwhelm Jooheon and force him into submission, it awakens many other relics, marking the major turning point where the emergence of tombs becomes widespread. However, Jooheon is also forced to confront the Egyptian relics that are the source of the tombs’ appearance, establishing them as god-level entities closely tied to the tombs. This is confirmed by the fact that the power bestowed upon Jooheon by the Crow is also connected to these relics, proving their status as god relics. With their emergence, the episode implies that the series might finally present a challenge beyond Jooheon’s capabilities.

However, Jooheon defeats these god relics almost immediately through his cunning, even forcing them to bow before him. The episode ends with him acquiring several more relics and killing Taejoon, the biggest obstacle from his previous life. While this may seem impressive, it affects the narrative’s pacing by pushing the protagonist to incredible heights without enough compelling or emotional buildup to make those achievements feel earned. As a result, while Tomb Raider King appears to outdo Solo Leveling by introducing its cool protagonist moments much earlier, it loses what made Jinwoo’s journey so compelling.

This is a major oversight because Jooheon’s journey already has a compelling foundation that even Jinwoo lacked: revenge. Jooheon is driven by revenge, so the series should have developed that conflict against his enemies more gradually. Doing so would have made his eventual victories feel even more rewarding while helping his journey stand out from Solo Leveling. Instead, what initially made Tomb Raider King so intriguing, its fast-paced narrative, is now becoming its biggest obstacle. Even so, it remains a worthy replacement for Solo Leveling that fans can enjoy on Crunchyroll during its absence.