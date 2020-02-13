MMA Fighter Puts Up Her Dukes With Dragon Ball Android 18 Cosplay

The hard hitting Shonen series of Dragon Ball seems like a match made in heaven for the sport that is mixed martial arts! Now, one particular MMA fighter out of Japan, Itsuki Harata, has decided to put her love for Dragon Ball Z on display, sharing a photo of her cosplaying as Android 18. With the blond haired cyborg becoming a big part of the franchise by marrying Krillin, having a daughter, and participating in the Tournament of Power arc in the final episodes of Dragon Ball Super.

Itsuki Hirata is known as the "Strong Heart Fighter" in Japan, with three wins and no losses during her career. Though she's only twenty years old, she is making a splash in the world of Mixed Martial Arts and surely can deliver blows on the same level as the hardest hitting female fighter in Universe 7 of Dragon Ball! Android 18 is still a powerhouse even years following the Cell Saga and their arrival to the series, even reuniting with her brother 17 and combining their powers in the sequel series.

Itsuki Hirata shared the amazing Dragon Ball cosplay on Instagram, perfectly bringing to life the android that was created by Dr. Gero and was one of the greatest creations of the Red Ribbon Army in their mission of causing the death of the young fighter that destroyed them in Goku:

What do you think of this amazing Dragon Ball Cosplay shared by one of Japan's top MMA fighters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, MMA, and Dragon Ball!

