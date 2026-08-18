Crunchyroll’s Most Magical Anime of 2026 Has Already Won Best Anime Series

As the Summer 2026 season is almost coming to an end and the year is approaching its final few months, there is already enough material to speculate about what kind of anime this year has delivered. There has been a wide range of anime throughout the year, with many competing for the title of the best anime series of 2026. While the most prestigious events that will determine the best anime of the year, such as the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, are still almost a year away, different anime awards have already begun emerging. One of them is the Astra TV Awards, which took place in L.A. last weekend.

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The awards primarily focus on television series and are not specifically dedicated to anime, so there was only one anime category: Best Anime Series. There were six nominees in total, including three Netflix exclusives: Sakamoto Days, Dandelion, and Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Meanwhile, Adult Swim’s Rooster Fighter and Hulu’s Mao were also nominated. However, the anime that ultimately won the award was Crunchyroll’s Witch Hat Atelier. The series has been a magical ride, showcasing that despite Netflix’s growing dominance in the anime industry, Crunchyroll is still at the top of the competition.

Witch Hat Atelier Wins a Prestigious Western Media Award

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier has indeed emerged as one of the best anime series of 2026 so far and is already in the running to become the best anime series at other awards. The anime also stands out as one of the best magical anime series, with its magic system being woven into the story in a uniquely compelling way. While other magical anime series often depict magic as a mysterious element, Witch Hat Atelier stands out by capturing that mystery while presenting magic in a grounded and believable way. It does this by treating magic as a logical and mathematical skill rather than something completely mysterious. The result, combined with Bugs Film’s stunning animation, is a masterpiece that remains beautiful and mysterious at every step. This makes Witch Hat Atelier‘s recognition at the Astra Awards all the more fitting.

The series was also nominated in the voice category for its English dub actors but did not win any awards, which still highlights how anime is increasingly being perceived as a major part of Western television. However, another factor that could have contributed to its win is how close the anime’s release was to the award ceremony. The Astra Awards consider titles released from June through May of the following year, and with Witch Hat Atelier premiering in April, its recent release helped maintain its momentum and solidify its win. This is why, even with three Netflix anime being nominated, the award ultimately went to Crunchyroll.

That said, Witch Hat Atelier was indeed one of the biggest and most distinctive anime of 2026, and being recognized as the best anime series of the year is not an overachievement but rather a fitting reward for an anime that is so perfectly and beautifully executed. It has emerged as one of the best magical anime series on Crunchyroll, not just in 2026 but in recent years as well.