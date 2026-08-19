Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Unveils New Look At Beloved Characters For Its Next Project

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is one of the biggest fantasy anime of the decade, and it’s all set for its return with its third season next year. Fans are already hyped up about the upcoming season since it will adapt the best manga arc so far. The second season reached its conclusion with a major cliffhanger after teasing the most powerful obstacle Frieren will face in her new journey. The latest season wrapped up the Continued Travels and the Divine Revolte Arc, following Frieren’s party after Fern became a First Class Mage. Now that the party has finally entered the Northern Plateau, it’s evident why only qualified mages are expected to travel across the dangerous region full of powerful monsters.

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Following the season finale in March this year, the official website of the anime didn’t waste any time before confirming a third season. Not only that, but it also shared the first look at Mahat, one of the Seven Sages of Destruction, who will be a central character in the upcoming season. He was briefly introduced in the second season finale, but much about him is still unknown. While the third season is still more than a year away, the series is holding a special event next month to host an Escape Room Game. The official X handle of the anime hypes up the event with a gorgeous new visual of Frieren and her previous party members.

What Is The Escape Room Game Event About?

Image Courtesy of TOHO

This immersive game event allows visitors to have a real-life experience as they team up with Frieren and her companions to save a village overrun by demons and rescue Himmel. The game event will be held in multiple locations across Japan, but it hasn’t shared any updates for international fans yet.

Tickets are already available on the official website of the event, where fans can choose the dates and their nearest venues. The website alsoexplainsf the game’s rules and guidelines. It will open in Tokyo on September 10th, 2026, and continue in different locations for the rest of the year and in early 2027.

What to Expect From Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The third season will premiere in October next year as part of the Fall 2027 lineup. However, the exact release date will be revealed during Summer 2027, shortly before the season premiere. Additionally, since the episode count hasn’t been revealed either, it’s uncertain whether the anime will adapt another arc after the Golden Land is concluded. The Golden Land Arc spans across 28 chapters, making it the longest and most intense arc in the manga so far.

It’s possible that the anime will only adapt this one arc in the upcoming season and conclude it after hyping the Goddess’ Monument Arc, which brings more challenges for Frieren’s party. The second season finale already gives a brief idea of what Frieren’s party is up against, but we will get a better idea of what to expect when a teaser or trailer is out.