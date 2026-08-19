Dandadan Gets a New Look For a Major Project Ahead of Season 3

Dandadan Season 3 is still a few months away, and it will adapt the best manga arc so far. Written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, the manga began serialization on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform in April 2021. Three years after the manga’s debut, Science SARU released an anime adaptation, and it became one of the most successful series of the decade. Thanks to the stunning visuals and eccentric animation, the series immediately became a hit and has only continued to increase its popularity since. The second season reached its conclusion in September 2025, and the anime later confirmed that the next installment will be released in 2027. While the third season doesn’t have an exact release date yet, the series continues to remain in the spotlight thanks to exciting new projects.

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The official X handle of the anime shared a brand new visual featuring Momo, Okarun, Aira, and Jiji to hype up the KaiDan Festival. The series is celebrating the special festival at Nakaiizumo Park, Toshima City, on August 29th, 2026. Additionally, the event will offer new illustrations, stamp rallies, one-shot contests, and more exciting surprises for visitors. This is the second KaiDan Festival the anime is celebrating, and it’s going to be even bigger after last year’s massive success.

Dandadan Season 3 Will Adapt The Manga’s Best Arc

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The third season ends right before the finale of the Kaiju Arc, which is why there are many unanswered questions in the anime. The appearance of the mysterious girl piloting the giant Kaiju is directly connected to the biggest threat Momo and her friends will ever face. The Kaiju Arc serves as the prologue of the Space Globalists Arc, which was already teased in the anime. The leader of the Kito family, who was believed to be an old woman, was actually a dangerous alien who has been plotting something dangerous for around 200 years.

The anime will unravel the mystery behind the alien’s goal and how the girl is connected to everything. The Space Globalists is also the longest arc in the manga with around 47 chapters, which is why it’s unclear if the anime will be able to adapt everything in Season 3. The anime usually releases 12 episodes, adapting roughly around 30-35 chapters. Either the third season will have to release more episodes or adapt the arc at a much faster pace than before.

Dandadan Is Celebrating Its 5th Anniversary With Its First-Ever Stage Play

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

It’s been five years since the manga’s debut, and considering its popularity after the anime adaptation, fans got an exciting surprise with the Stage Play announcement. To keep fans updated on the project, an official website was also launched along with the announcement. It will be held first in Tokyo from August 26th, 2026 to September 3rd, 2026. A few days later, the Stage Play will move to Osaka from September 11th to 13th, 2026. There aren’t any updates on an international Stage Play, and it might never happen outside of Japan.