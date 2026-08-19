One Piece Takes a Surprise Hiatus Amid Its Biggest Fight in 29 Years

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Elbaph Arc in One Piece takes a turn for the worse after the unexpected arrival of the Holy Knights and Saint Nerona Imu. Following the Egghead Incident Arc, Luffy and his crew were welcomed warmly in the fabled Land of the Giants, but the celebration doesn’t last long after the villains target the children. The villains plan to force the Giants to surrender to them and serve as their soldiers to prepare for the final war. Unfortunately, by the time Luffy and the others joined the battle, Imu invaded the island and gained the upper hand in no time. The series is delving deeper into the past, the history of the Holy Knights, and everything fans need to know before the ongoing arc is over.

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The situation continues to spiral down, but that doesn’t stop Luffy and the others from fighting. As one of the most powerful characters in the series, Gaban is also on the front lines, as seen in Chapter 1190, helping Luffy fight against Imu. However, while the battle is ongoing, the manga confirms a one-week hiatus after Chapter 1191, which is scheduled to be released on September 6th, 2026 instead of August 30th. The update comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all Shonen Jump series. Chapter 1191 will be released on

One Piece Is in The Middle of Its Biggest Fight of All Time

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Imu is easily the most powerful opponent Luffy has ever fought, and the difference in their powers is astounding. The Elbaph Arc is turning out to be the most crucial in the story so far, not only because of Imu’s introduction, but also his connection to Joyboy. As someone who knew Joyboy personally, Imu is disappointed to see that Luffy, who is wielding the legendary power, is much weaker than he anticipated.

The first round of their battle ended in Luffy’s brutal defeat as he was unable to stand against the villain even in his Gear 5 form. After that, Gaban entered the battlefield so he could buy enough time for Luffy to recover. Unfortunately, even the legendary pirate was no match for the mysterious ruler of the world. The fight is still ongoing since Luffy hasn’t left the battlefield yet.

Why Did One Piece Go on Hiatus?

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Every three to four weeks, many Weekly Shonen Jump creators take hiatuses to keep up with the tight deadlines and busy schedule. However, for the past three years or so, Eiichiro Oda has been actively involved with One Piece‘s live-action adaptation, which has made him busier than he was.

The third season has already wrapped up filming, but there’s a lot of work left to be done before its release next year. The manga hasn’t taken any long hiatuses in a while despite his busy schedule and his poor health. The series is expected to resume its usual serialization after Chapter 1192 is released.