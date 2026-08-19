Inuyasha Creator Teasing Major Release For 2026

Inuyasha is an anime series that has gained wild popularity in the West since its debut, mostly thanks to its introduction on Cartoon Network’s Toonami back in 2002. Decades after the original premiere that introduced anime fans to the titular demon, a surprise sequel series arrived in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. Taking place years after the original series finale, viewers were introduced to the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru alike, though even this follow-up was destined to end. In a surprising update, manga creator Rumiko Takahashi is teasing something big for the universe that introduced us to Inuyasha and Kagome.

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In a new social media post, Takahashi confirmed that something was coming for Inuyasha, though she refrained from stating exactly what the upcoming announcement would be. What Rumiko did share with fans is that the big reveal will take place in three months, meaning that Inuyasha might have the opportunity to close out 20226 with one of the biggest anime announcements. Rumors are already swirling online about what the news could be, with many Inuyasha fans debating whether it will be a sequel to Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon or a remake of the original anime adaptation. You can check out the update from Takahashi herself below.

What an Inuyasha Sequel Might Be

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For those who might need a refresher, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon first premiered on the small screen in 2020, focusing on the daughters of Inuyasha and Kagome, and Sesshomaru and Rin. Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha, as a trio, attempted to discover why their parents were missing in the sequel series, while sharing many traits that proved they were their parents’ daughters. Following two seasons that consisted of forty-eight episodes, the anime ended with the three protagonists finding their parents while venturing out on new adventures that would take place outside of the screen. Considering the open-ended finale, the upcoming announcement might include a return to this universe.

On the flip side, many believe that the upcoming announcement might be for an Inuyasha art book, as Takahashi has long been more than happy to share her art on the series in the past. Even after decades in the manga game, Rumiko is still hard at work in creating new stories to expand on the medium. In 2019, she started a brand new series titled Mao, which has several similarities to works like Inuyasha while introducing a fresh protagonist to readers. Earlier this year, the manga received an anime adaptation from the same studio that brought Inuyasha to life, Sunrise. Continuing to release weekly episodes, as we speak, it seems that Takahashi and the animators at Sunrise have another hit on their hands, as the manga continues to drop new chapters to this day.