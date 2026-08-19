38 Years Later, Studio Ghibli Shuts Down Any Hope of a My Neighbor Totoro Sequel

Studio Ghibli remains one of the most iconic animation studios of all time thanks to over a dozen timeless classics under its belt. Ever since its establishment in 1985, every film released under Ghibli’s banner has been praised for its stunning visuals and rich storytelling that deeply resonate with viewers of all ages. The films are praised even to this day thanks to the studio’s trademark of hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush scenery and expressive characters. Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is the biggest reason behind the studio’s success, as his work has even represented Japanese animation on a global stage such as the Academy Awards.

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One of his earliest films, My Neighbor Totoro, released in 1988, will always have a special place in fans’ hearts no matter how much time has passed. The film follows the heartwarming story of two sisters who move to the countryside with their father so they could keep visiting their ill mother. However, it doesn’t take long for them to explore a whole new world as they encounter friendly forest spirits. While the film never shared any hints for a sequel, it’s even more certain now that it will remain a standalone film.

My Neighbor Totoro Will Never Get a Sequel Movie

Image courtesy of Studio Ghibli

As confirmed by Studio Ghibli staff in an interview with Bloomberg, there aren’t any plans for releasing a feature-length sequel to My Neighbor Totoro. While the studio has plans for future projects, including the one Miyazaki has been working on since 2023, My Neighbor Totoro isn’t on their list of priorities. While some might argue that the ending left room for the story to continue, Ghibli is known for making standalone films rather than relying on their success to continue a story after satisfying endings.

Not only that, but in 2002, Miyazaki already released a 14-minute film, Mei and the Kittenbus, which is the closest thing fans will ever get to a sequel. The short film isn’t known by many fans outside of Japan since it wasn’t an international release and it’s still not available on any major streaming platforms. My Neighbor Totoro‘s popularity has only increased over the years, and it even returned to the theaters in North America in July for Studio Ghibli Fest.

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Although Miyazaki announced his retirement after The Boy and the Heron, he resumed working right after the film’s premiere in 2023. The upcoming film has been under production all this time, but the studio has yet to share any updates on what to expect. It’s not unusual for a Ghibli film to take a few years to be released, especially considering how everything is still hand-drawn even with the advancement in animation technology.

Not to mention that Miyazaki often deals with health issues due to his age, but he has been working diligently on his upcoming films. Fans may not get an update this year as well, but the Ghibli staff have already confirmed that Miyazaki continues to work on the film.