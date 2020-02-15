Masters of the Universe Star Mark Hamill Jokes That Skeletor Isn't Evil, Just Misunderstood

He-Man fans couldn’t contain their excitement when Mark Hamill was announced as part of the new Masters of the Universe: Revelation cast. Now, the actor is out to set the record straight about Skeletor in Kevin Smith’s upcoming show for Netflix and Mattel Television. The hook of the upcoming show is that it will function as a direct sequel to the 80s cartoon. That means fans are picking up right where they left off way back when. The rest of the cast is quite the list of notable names, but once people saw Hamill was involved, that was all she wrote. Now, the Star Wars legend breaks his silence on what he’s bringing to the table with Skeletor.

Hamill wrote, “#ValentinesDay2020 REVELATION: Thanks to @ThatKevinSmith & @NXOnNetflix for including me in this more-than-awesome cast! And think about it: Is #SKELETOR really evil or just misunderstood? #StayTooned @MastersOfficial #MOTUrevelation”

Smith teased that he had a “huge” voice cast for the production back in November, and that list of names is backing those claims up. He has worked with Hamill before on Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back. Fans are starting to develop a sense of how the entire show will flow now. Those big names are just the tip of the iceberg as there are sure to be some surprises waiting in the wings. Alan Oppenheimer, who voiced Skeletor way back when, is on deck to voice Moss Man.

Check it all out below:

Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops, Alan Oppenheimer (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man, Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scare Glow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man, and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena

