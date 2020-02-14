Kevin Smith Shares Excitement for Netflix's Masters of the Universe Anime Voice Cast

As Netflix continues their efforts to produce and license new anime projects, one of the more surprising results of these efforts have been to create new series based on popular pop culture juggernauts such as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Netflix confirmed last year that they would be working with Kevin Smith on a brand new anime series set after the events of the original 1980s cartoon series. Smith has been fairly vocal about his excitement for the project, and has been teasing the "insane" voice cast behind the new series.

Earlier today, Netflix confirmed the massively stacked cast of talent behind Masters of the Universe: Revelation and it includes the likes of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Henry Rollins, and much more. As part of this press release for the cast, Smith was able to share his full excitement about the announcement too.

As Smith states about the new cast, "I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with! The incredible, star-studded cast that Mattel’s Rob David and Netflix’s Ted Biaselli assembled for our Masters of the Universe series will let any lifelong He-Man fan know we’re treating this cartoon seriously and honoring the legendary world of Eternia with A-list talent!"

Elaborating further, Smith states, "Chris, Sarah, Mark, Lena and the other amazing actors and actresses have given performances so powerful and real in a show that features a talking giant green tiger! With these fantastic performers behind our characters, it’ll be crazy easy to immerse yourself in the swords and sorcery of our epic sci-fi soap opera!"

This original He-Man series is setting out to be a pretty big deal for both fans of the original and fans of Netflix's original anime works, so Smith's excitement is pretty infectious.

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is officially described as such, "A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the myster of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!"