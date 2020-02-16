Crunchyroll Confirms Konosuba Season 2 English Dub Release Date

The 2010s saw a deluge of Isekai anime releases following the monumental pop culture breakthrough success of series like Sword Art Online, but as the decade went on we began to see some series that put a fun new twist on the base idea. One of the most popular had a hilariously inept main character and a goofy goddess bumbling their way through major action set pieces as they try and just survive to the next day in their adventuring world, Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!!

After the successful release of an English dub for its first season, Crunchyroll confirmed that a dub for the second season was in the works. There were no details as to when this dub would be hitting back then, but that's all changed as Crunchyroll announced during their Anime Awards presentation this year that the dub for Konosuba's second season would be coming our way on Februrary 25th.

To celebrate the dub's premiere date, Crunchyroll also debuted a preview clip of the dub which features Kazuma's party making their way through a dungeon. The first season's English dub was well received by fans, and it's a particularly great accomplishment considering much of the anime's comedy comes from its speedy dialogue and delivery.

But the cast proved that they had what it takes to make everything pop just like the original run of the series, so it's like seeing Konosuba's anime for the first time all over again! Are you excited to see more of Konosuba's English dub? What did you think of the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

You can currently find the first two seasons of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!! on Crunchyroll, which describes the series as such, "After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…"