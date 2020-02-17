Detective Pikachu Writers Congratulate Sonic the Hedgehog on Success

Over the weekend, the unexpected happened at the box office. Sonic the Hedgehog hit the big screen at last, and many were unsure how the film would fair. Now, it seems the totals are in, and the live-action adaptation is a hit. Sonic the Hedgehog dominated the weekend box office, and the creative minds behind Pokemon: Detective Pikachu are speaking up about the milestone.

Taking to Twitter, both Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez spoke about the success of Sonic. The pair, who penned Detective Pikachu, were ecstatic to see the film do so well even if that meant dethroning a record for Pokemon.

"Congrats Jeff Fowler, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, and and everyone else who fairly, legally, and indisputably BEAT our sweet little Pikachu. As a nerdy fan, I'm just happy be living in this year of awesome video game adaptations," Samit shared.

Congrats, @fowltown, @rejectedjokes, @JimCarrey, and everyone else who fairly, legally, and indisputably BEAT our sweet little Pikachu. As a nerdy fan, I'm just happy be living in this year of awesome video game adaptations! https://t.co/4AMT3hi2CE — Benji Samit (@BenjiSamit) February 16, 2020

While Hernandez wasn't quite as forthcoming with praise, it is hard to deny the success which Sonic is enjoying. The film has earned a staggering $100 million globally, and that includes Sonic's 4-day domestic gross of nearly $70 million. In its entire span, Detective Pikachu raked in $144 million domestically while its global gross swept up a cool $433 million last year. Clearly, Sonic has some work left to do before it lives up to Detective Pikachu's overall gross, but it seems clear that the past 12 months were good ones for the video game industry in Hollywood.

Have you seen Sonic just yet...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Detective Pikachu is out on how video now. Pokemon: The Series is also airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco. Netflix will also begin streaming Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution shortly.