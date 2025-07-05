Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Sets Release Window With First Look

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for its fourth and final part of its big comeback anime, and a release window has finally been set with the first look at Part 4! Bleach finally returned to action a few years ago with a dream anime for fans as it was finally adapting the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo’s original manga series. The first three parts of this new anime have been one incredible success after another with fans, but now it’s time to gear up for the grand finale once more as Ichigo Kurosaki gets ready for his final fight with Yhwach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was one of the many projects with something to show off during Anime Expo 2025, and had even kicked off a special countdown teasing the debut of a brand new key visual in the days to its big panel at the convention. Now it has been officially been revealed in full as fans have gotten the first real look at Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity with a new poster. Which also in turn confirms the new episodes are coming next year. Check it out below as shared by Viz Media during the event.

Viz Media

When Is Bleach: TYBW Coming Out?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is scheduled for a release some time in 2026, but unfortunately there has yet to be a more concrete release date revealed as of the time of this publication. The anime will be picking up from the events of Part 3’s finale from last Fall, and that means there’s still quite a lot to cover from the final battles between Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Reapers against Yhwach’s Sternritter forces. But while there’s plenty to cover from the events of the manga, there is also plenty of opportunity to include brand new materials not seen in the original version of the story.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict ends around Chapter 656 of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, and that really only leaves 30 chapters for the anime’s final 12 episodes. If the final slate of episodes for the anime run at the same pace as the previous three parts, there are some questions about how much that material will fill out the new cour. But thankfully, it’s been teased by those behind the scenes that the anime will be offering brand new stuff that Kubo wasn’t able to work into the manga’s finale nearly two decades ago.

Viz Media / Pierrot Films

How to Catch Up With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is the fourth and final of the originally announced parts for the anime’s big comeback when it was first confirmed to be in the works years ago. Following the release of the first three parts over the last gew years, however, it’s time to get ready to say goodbye to Bleach once more. If you wanted to catch up with the new anime run in the meantime, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now streaming with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories in both Japanese and English language options. It’s also where you can find the entire original series if you wanted to go all the way back too.

If you wanted to actually go back and read the manga run, you can find Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga in its entirety (including a special sequel chapter released nearly two decades later) with either Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription.