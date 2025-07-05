JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Reveals Creative Team

In April of this year, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure finally revealed what Joestar enthusiasts had been waiting for with the Steel Ball Run was finally being adapted into an anime. Routinely thought of as one of the best entries of the franchise created by mangaka Hirohiko Araki, the upcoming arc didn’t reveal much outside of its initial anime confirmation. Luckily, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure made sure that they would be prepared for this year’s Anime Expo as the next chapter focusing on Johnny Joestar brought the goods. The series has unveiled a new look at the animators putting together to give fans a better look at where David Production is taking the series.

The action-packed panel brought together some Joestar favorites, including voice actors Kira Buckland, Keith Silverstein, and Mike Lauer, who play the parts of Stone Ocean’s Jolyne, Phantom Blood’s Speedwagon, and Golden Wind’s Abbachio. The English Dub cast weren’t the only ones with things to say. The creative cast for the series can be seen below and the live stream even had special messages from the creators. While anime fans are sure to be bummed that no new trailer debuted at the panel, they did hype an upcoming event that will arrive on September 23rd. You can see both reveals below from the live panel at this year’s Anime Expo.

What is The Steel Ball Run Anyway?

Like the other entries of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the Steel Ball Run focuses on a new Joestar and a wild new scenario. Unlike the other arc, however, this storyline decides to focus on a horse race taking place in the year 1890. With this premise, the arc contains some high-octane action as Stand battles routinely take place on horseback and will often see characters doing their best to both win a battle while also staying on their horses. Of course, there’s a very specific reason as to why horse riders are participating in this race.

The man responsible for the creation of the Steel Ball Run has promised the winner their heart’s desire, which is good news for protagonist Johnny Joestar. Having lost the use of his legs during his previous tenure as a jockey, Johnny finds himself encountering more than he was expecting. Luckily, he does have back-up as he encounters an ally in Gyro Zeppelli, joining the cast of characters that are simultaneously familiar and very different.

Following the end of Stone Ocean, the universe of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure changed. The villainous Pucci was able to remake the world using his ultimate power but was luckily brought down thanks to a wing and a prayer. Franchise created Hirohiko Araki used the opportunity to forge a brand new universe and has since furthered the series with manga entries such as JoJolion and The JoJoLands. It might be years before we see the latter but the Steel Ball Run is sure to give you some serious Stand action to make up for this fact.

