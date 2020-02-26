My Hero Academia Fandom Stirs Debate Over Izuku's 'Crybaby' Reputation

My Hero Academia has been hit with some flack as of late, but Izuku is used to the teasing by now. Time and again, the character has been mocked for crying so often in the anime, but it seems fans are getting tired of the joke. Over on Twitter, one user decided to call out the pithy trope with a post that has gotten plenty in the anime fandom fired up over Izuku's 'crybaby' reputation.

And if you couldn't guess, fans are not happy about it. Sure, Izuku has some major flaws as a character, but fans are drawing a line when it comes to calling the boy weak.

The whole thing began when the user lily posted a note on Twitter bolstering Izuku Midoriya, writing, "[You] can't f-cking imagine how much it hurts just to break 1 finger," they shared. "This mf is full of adrenaline and doesn't give a f-ck imagine calling him weak [and] a crybaby."

As you can see in the slides below, fans were quick to comment on the post with their own thoughts. Plenty of My Hero Academia stans showed up to support Izuku, but there were others ready to call the hero out. From all the crying to his injuries, some asked how Izuku could become a hero worthy of succeeding All Might if he acted like a wimp, but fans were ready with a response. In the same way Naruto Uzumaki wasn't ready to become Hokage in four seasons, the same cannot be said for Izuku. But if you give the kid 29 seasons to develop, well - you are going to wind up with a new Symbol of Peace.

u can't f-cking imagine how much it hurts just to break 1 finger this mf is full of adrenaline and doesnt give a f-ck imagine calling him weak n a crybaby pic.twitter.com/uaqXtWNmur — lily (@KqTSUKl) February 25, 2020

Now, it is up for Izuku to continue that journey and show his naysayers why it is okay to cry. All Might not tear up at every blow he takes, but Izuku doesn't either. He has come a long way in just four seasons, and his tolerance for pain is almost unreal at this point. If a man is willing to break his fingers twice in a row to help a friend, they're cut from a different cloth. All Might could see that from the start, and fans have joined the hero as they rally behind Izuku on his epic hero's journey.

Where do you stand on this debate? Do you think Izuku's 'crybaby' reputation is fair or not? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!