One Piece Cosplay Channels Reiju's Best Look

One Piece's Whole Cake Island arc introduced fans to Big Mom's home base and the extended members of the Charlotte Family, but many of them were quickly overshadowed by the members of Sanji's extended Vinsmoke Family. Not only did this arc reveal why Sanji has kept his family life and past a secret (not even claiming the name of Vinsmoke), but fans quickly found out that Sanji actually had a few siblings that he was trying to ignore and forget. Among them was his older sister Reiju, who became quite the hit with fans pretty quickly.

Although she and the other members of the Vinsmoke Family were able to transform into costumed heroes thanks to the power of the Germa 66 technology, her resulting Poison Pink transformation wasn't exactly the look fans loved the most. In fact, her brief time in Pudding's castle after being attacked is the Reiju that fans often reflect on the most fondly for one reason or another.

Artist @genko_cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) actually found a happy medium between the two looks and channels both of these fierce looks with one gorgeous bit of cosplay. With a cape reminiscent of Sanji's wedding look and her eventual Poison Pink transformation and the bare legs that show her "66" tattoo, it's a look that's bound to be memorable too. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 玄子 Genko (@genko_cosplay) on Feb 22, 2020 at 7:54am PST

But while Reiju's transformation was strong, the last time we saw her in the anime left us with several questions that have still yet to be answered in either the manga or anime. Because while Luffy, Sanji and the Straw Hats were able to escape safely, the Vinsmokes stayed behind to keep fighting off Big Mom's forces. With Big Mom now speeding her way to Wano with the latest episode of the anime series, this begs the question of whether or not the Vinsmokes were able to get away too. But what do you think?

Are you hoping to see Reiju Vinsmoke in the series again someday? Do you think the Vinsmoke family was able to escape from Big Mom's forces successfully or is there a ton of death in One Piece's future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

