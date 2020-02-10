One Piece Cosplay Gives Katakuri Fierce Genderbent Spin

One Piece has pit Luffy against tons of incredibly strong enemies over the course of the series, but this is especially true once he and the Straw Hats officially crossed over into the New World. With the series' foes getting increasingly stronger and more creative over time, Luffy has had to fight harder than ever in order to get he and his friends out of increasingly tougher situations. The most recent, and biggest example of his journey through the New World thus far is undoubtedly Luffy's constant fighting during the Whole Cake Island arc.

It was here that Luffy came across his strongest opponent yet, Charlotte Katakuri, a warrior with a one billion strong bounty that not only kept up with all of Luffy's moves, but had a power that allowed him to see into the future and predict all of them. It was Luffy's fiercest fight in the New World, and thus Katakuri has been cemented as one of the top foes in the series overall.

Capturing the fierceness and power of Charlotte Katakuri all while putting a fun genderbent twist on the character, artist @zeilia_cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) has stunned One Piece fans with an excellent cosplay. Check it out below:

Charlotte Katakuri and Luffy's fight inside of the Mirro-World was one of the most compelling fights in the series to date as they both shared many similarities with one another. But because Katakuri was also an honorable pirate, the two of them fought as hard as they could with one another and actually made each other stronger. Luckily, Luffy got just a little more stronger and was able to win at the end of the day.

Thanks to the end of the fight leaving Katakuri still floating around in the New World, there's a good chance he could come back to the series someday. But is that something you'd want to see?

