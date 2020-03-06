My Hero Academia Artwork Brings Heroes Rising's Epic Climax to Life

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is popular among audiences from all walks of life, and this is in part thanks to the insane levels of action that Midoriya, Bakugo, and the rest of Class 1-A dish out as they face off against the powerful villain Nine and his group of henchmen. As the movie itself escalates with each passing minute, the finale of the film gives us a breath taking battle between Nine, Deku, and Bakugo! Now, one fan has decided to re-imagine the final fight that took things up in the franchise to a whole new level!

Warning! In order to talk about the art as well as show it, we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and the final fight that unfurls between the villains and the heroes of UA Academy!

In the final minutes of the film, Midoriya and Bakugo find themselves at an impasse, unable to find a way to defeat Nine, the creation of the League of Villains that holds similar abilities to the organization's founder, All For One. With no other option, Deku decides that the only way that they're going to win is by transferring the power of One For All to his frenemy in Bakugo! As the two young heroes both harbor the power of One For All, the shared Quirk gives them enough power to defeat the heir apparent of All For One!

Reddit User Mellow_Fellow_Tangy shared this amazing display that shows both Midoriya and Bakugo ready to unleash a punch against Nine after they have split the quirk of One For All, potentially changing the course of the franchise forever moving forward:

The film ends with Nine being defeated and All Might arriving to find both Midoriya and Bakugo severely injured following the hard hitting brawl. While Deku was more than willing to forfeit the amazing power he inherited from his mentor, he was lucky in the fact that Bakugo had passed out before the transfer could become permanent, meaning that MIdoriya can continue his journey of becoming a hero with his quirk intact.

This is definitely some amazing artwork for one of the biggest scenes in My Hero Academia history!

What did you think of this epic final scene from My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

