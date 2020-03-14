Golden Kamuy Season 3 Confirms Release Window with New Trailer

It's been more of a laidback hit in the United States so far, but Golden Kamuy has one of the most dedicated cult followings in all the anime fandom. It's been a huge hit in Japan, however, with it being notable enough to nab a special collaboration with Spider-Man: Far From Home when that film released in Japan last Summer. In fact, support for this anime is so great that a third season was confirmed to be in the works last Summer too but news had quieted down on that front ever since it was first announced.

But Universal Japan recently launched a special preview for the third season of the series that takes us through many of the series' biggest moments (while teasing what's to come). Not only that, Golden Kamuy confirmed with this promotional trailer that Season 3 of the series will officially premiere sometime this October as part of the Fall 2020 anime season.

While there's no concrete release date for the third season as of yet, confirmation that the third season of the series will be releasing this Fall at all is a great sign that things are moving forward well so far. The third season will feature a returning staff from the first two seasons as well, so fans are in for more greatness!

It's been quite a while since the first two seasons of the series released with the first in April 2018 with the second coming later that Fall as well. Golden Kamuy's dedicated fan base has been waiting for quite a while on news for the third season let alone a confirmation of its release. Have you seen the first two seasons of Golden Kamuy? If you haven't, you can currently find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

Crunchyroll describes the series as such, "The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!"

What are your thoughts on the anime so far? Are you excited for Golden Kamuy's third season coming this Fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

