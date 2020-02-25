Golden Kamuy Takes Breaks After Creator Welcomes First Child

There's "no rest for the wicked", unless of course you need to take a slight break to welcome your first child into the world. Such is the case with Satoru Noda, creator of the anime franchise of Golden Kamuy, as he is taking a brief break of one week from the creation of the manga in order to spend time with his newborn child! While this certainly doesn't seem like a lot of time when you consider the amount of time some countries give their employees for "maternity/paternity leave", hopefully Noda will get some serious quality time with his newborn baby.

Golden Kamuy, for those who don't know, is a popular manga series in Japan that follows a miner who is forced to murder some terrible gentlemen who has the location of a fortune printed on their backs. While the franchise may not be as popular as the likes of My Hero Academia and Pokemon, it's clear that there is still a passionate fanbase for the series!

Satoru Noda posted the announcement of his brief break from Golden Kamuy's manga on his Official Twitter Account, along with an adorable sketch of his current characters reflecting the current situation that the mangaka now finds himself in:

Golden Kamuy was originally created by Satoru Noda for Shuiesha's Young Jump in 2014. The story follows Saichi Sugimoto, a miner in Hokkaido taking care of the widow of his dead comrade after surviving the battle of 203 Hill in the Russo-Japanese War. He hears rumors of of a stash of gold hidden by a group of criminals, and decides to go look for it with the mysterious girl Asirpa after she saves him from the harsh wilderness. The anime has run for two seasons, with a third season releasing this year, and will hopefully continue to gain in popularity.

