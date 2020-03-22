That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Shares Season 2 Trailer

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was one of the most surprising anime hits of 2018 as fans saw its changes to the Isekai subgenre. Rather than have its overpowered protagonist head into a new world and be the focus of it all, instead its overpowered protagonist used that strength to build up everyone around them. In fact, the first season of the series was more focused on building Rimuru's town of Tempest rather than fierce battles that fans had come to expect from fantasy action series. But with all of that build up comes an even more impacting tear down.

Season 2 of the series will be on the way beginning later this October, and a new trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's new batch of episodes also surprisingly confirmed that this new season will be split into two cours. While the first was able to go through its 20 plus episode run in one go, this new season will begin as part of the Fall 2020 season before taking a break and coming back in Spring 2021.

This first trailer for the new season teases that Tempest is now the target of a few new enemies as its rise to prominence over that first season has made it a viable option. Building relationships with those around Rimuru was fun to watch for fans as the Tempest society grew, but now we'll see it in the midst of some trouble.

Thankfully, Crunchyroll has already confirmed that they will be streaming the new season outside of Japan when it begins later this Fall. And as confirmed by this new trailer, there's going to be a lot to look forward to when it arrives. If you wanted to catch up with that first season, you can currently find it on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Both platforms also include the new OVA specials released after that first season too!

Are you excited for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Is the seemingly darker tone for the new season the right way to go? Is the fact that it's going to be split into two parts going to be an issue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

