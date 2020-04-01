Rick and Morty Confirms Season 4 Return Date

Adult Swim, like many years celebrating the pranking holiday, went all out for April Fools' Day this year by showing off a bunch of new episodes and other goodies. During a re-airing of the bloody Rick and Morty samurai anime short, there was also a confirmation of when the final episodes of the fourth season would be returning. It was announced that Rick and Morty will be coming back with brand new episodes on May 3rd, 2020. Fans had suspected that we would be getting new episodes soon, and theorized we would be getting them but this quick return was definitely unexpected!

April Fools' Day on Adult Swim this year featured special bumpers with performing artist Post Malone alongside several different new episodes and premieres, and while one wasn't Rick and Morty it is good to get a confirmation!

The fourth season of Rick and Morty ended without a word of what was to come next, and unfortunately that meant fans were left swinging in the wind as we wondered when we would actually get to see the final batch of episodes. Following a surprise TV spot during the Super Bowl with Pringles, there was an even bigger fervor for new episodes!

The first five episodes of the season ran the gamut of different genres and pastiches as everything from heist films to the fantasy genre were flipped in the series' classic cynical style. But there was also a hearty dose of emotional breakthroughs for Rick especially as he continues to combat with his ever increasing loneliness.

But what the first five episodes of the season did miss out on, however, were the connections to the previous seasons. Outside of a return of the now Professor Poppybutthole, there were barely any mentions of what had come before. So there's a hope that with these new episodes there will also be a return to the long running stories that had started to build with the second season and left us on some major cliffhangers for the lore of this universe as a whole. But what do you think?

Are you excited for the final half of Rick and Morty Season 4? Did a May return date catch you by surprise? What are you hoping to see from the final five episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

