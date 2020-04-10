Demon Slayer's Latest Trailer Has Fans Even More Excited for the New Movie

Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime was one of the biggest hits of last year, and it ended its first season run with the surprise announcement that it would be branching out to a feature film for the next arc in the series rather than a second season as many fans had expected. Footage for the film has been scarce outside of a brief trailer released some time ago, but now that the new film has been set for a Fall theatrical release in Japan we've gotten a brand new trailer full of tons of new footage.

As the second trailer for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, now scheduled for a release October 26th in Japan, there were a ton more scenes and bits of footage to break down in such a packed trailer. With our first real look at the story for the upcoming arc, fans are even more excited to see how it all plays out.

Now that this second trailer for the upcoming movie teases the Flame Hashira Rengoku's tag team with Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu to look into a mysterious train where 40 people have mysteriously disappeared, fans are even more anxious to see what's next to come. Couple that with the gorgeousness fans have already come to expect, and the hype is through the roof!

