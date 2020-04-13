Bleach Animator Takes Stab at Naruto with Sasuke Sketch

Fans have been ecstatic ever since it was announced that the anime was officially coming back to finally adapt the final Thousand-Year Blood War arc of Tite Kubo's manga, but there are still several questions as to how it will be coming to life. Much of the staff behind the new series is being kept under wraps for now since it's going to be quite a while before it finally premieres, so fans have been wondering which of the anime's original staff will be coming back. One notable member of this staff fans hope makes a return is character designer Masashi Kudo.

While Kudo himself has not quite yet revealed whether or not he's coming back for the new anime, one of the main reasons fans are most hoping he does return is because Kudo has been one of the key figures keeping the love for the series alive through fun sketches of the series' characters on Twitter over the years.

Kudo's fandom on Twitter isn't limited to just Bleach either as one of the recent sketches that has caught fans' attention is one Kudo shared of Sasuke Uchiha from Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto. The sketch sees the Naruto: Shippuden incarnation of Sasuke as he's firing off his Susanoo and gearing up for what's most likely a huge battle. Check it out:

Kudo has been a beam of light during the quarantine as he's also taken to Twitter to share an adorable sketch promoting proper social distancing practices to help Bleach fans keep themselves healthy and safe during the spread of the novel coronavirus. He's also shared a fun new look at Unohana as a way to pay tribute to all of the medical professional who are out on the front lines helping everyone out during the pandemic as well. But this sketch does beg the question, however, of who would win in a fight between Naruto and Bleach's characters?

Who would win in a fight between Naruto's Sasuke and Bleach's Ichigo? Would one have an advantage over the other? Which characters from either series would have an equal fight? Which would dominate? Are you excited for Bleach's big anime return next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

