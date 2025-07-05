My Hero Academia Creator Confirms New Scenes For Final Season (Exclusive)

Kohei Horikoshi has time on his hands now that the mangaka’s work with the My Hero Academia manga has come to an end. While many readers might be heartbroken that a sequel wasn’t announced, this free time is good news for those waiting for the anime’s final season. At this year’s Anime Expo, Horikoshi confirmed that thanks to his open schedule, he had more time to work with Studio BONES on the series’ production and in doing so, will add new scenes that hadn’t made their way into the manga. Needless to say, this makes for an earth-shattering reveal for UA Academy’s last hoorah this fall.

During this year’s Anime Expo My Hero Academia panel, Horikoshi sent a special message to fans regarding the eighth and final season. Regarding the new scenes, here’s what the mangaka had to say, “Now that My Hero Academia’s manga has ended, I have been able to work more closely with the production studio on the anime and the production process. I’ve had the chance to suggest adding extra scenes and emotional layers to the performances.” As for what these scenes will be, that fact remains a mystery, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the changes coming to Class 1-A’s final battle and beyond.

Something Big is Coming Plus Ultra

Alongside the reveal that My Hero Academia’s final season will add new scenes to the anime that weren’t seen in the manga, something big is brewing this month. During the panel, the host, along with the English and Japanese voices of Deku, confirmed that July 15th won’t just be celebrating Deku’s birthday, it will give a special present to the fans. As the October premiere comes ever closer, it would make for a reasonable guess that a new trailer will be arriving to give Class 1-A enthusiasts a better look at the final battle.

\Following the manga’s grand finale, Horikoshi hasn’t hinted at returning to the superhero universe in any form, which makes sense considering how the series ended. No spin-off and/or sequel series has been confirmed but this doesn’t mean the universe is ending here on the screen. Earlier this year, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, was confirmed for a second season, meaning that Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster will be the last heroes standing on the screen. While not confirmed, there is also the possibility that Deku and friends might make a comeback with a new movie that dives into stories taking place after the series finale. Thanks to the success of the four previous films, one last adventure would be a welcome gift for many UA Academy fans.

