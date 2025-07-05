Dandadan Season 2 Continues To Prove How Important Turbo Granny Is

Dandadan has finally returned with a new season this summer, continuing the bizarre and mysterious quest to recover Ken Takakura, Okarun’s stolen privates. In their latest adventure, Momo Ayase and Okarun agree to help their newest companion, Jiji, who is dealing with a malevolent spirit haunting his family’s house deep in the mountains. The premiere episode of the new season carries on the series’ signature chaotic energy, thrusting the main cast into a string of unpredictable and eerie events. Among them, Momo, the series’ standout female protagonist, continues to shine as she’s forced into some of the most terrifying and intense situations imaginable.

Much like in the series’ very first episode, where Momo narrowly escapes a physical assault by the Serpo aliens, the premiere of the new season places her in a disturbingly similar situation. This time, it’s the male members of the Kito family who come dangerously close to attacking her. In both cases, it is the unpredictable yet powerful Turbo Granny who comes to her rescue. While on the surface her repeated involvement may appear to serve as comic relief, Turbo Granny’s actions carry deeper weight, and her consistent protection of Momo is both profound and symbolic.

Turbo Granny Continues To Be Momo’s Savior

While Turbo Granny’s actions, particularly in the early episodes of the first season, may have seemed bizarre and comical, a deeper meaning is revealed when Granny Seiko shares a brief backstory about her appearance. It becomes clear that Turbo Granny’s behavior has always been rooted in protecting young girls. In Episode 4 of Dandadan, Seiko explains that Turbo Granny only manifests in places where girls, especially young ones, have been physically assaulted or met with irrational and tragic deaths. Her immediate targeting of men’s privates suggests a symbolic act meant to prevent sexual assault. With this context, her sudden arrival in the pilot episode, teleporting from Momo’s phone, can be interpreted as a direct response to Momo’s distress, indicating she appeared specifically to protect her.

In the premiere episode of Season 2, a similar pattern emerges. When Momo comes dangerously close to being assaulted by the men of the Kito family in a hot spring, Turbo Granny appears once again, instantly defeating and scaring them off. She then casually begins to bathe, claiming she had secretly hidden in Momo’s bag to bathe in the famous hot spring. However, her timely appearance, precisely when Momo is attacked, strongly implies her true intent was to protect her. Throughout the series, Momo is frequently placed in perilous situations, something Turbo Granny clearly recognizes. This is likely why she chooses to stay close, quietly watching over her, ultimately becoming Momo’s protector in the world of Dandadan.

Dandadan Season 2 is currently airing and is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.