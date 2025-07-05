My Hero Academia Reveals New Look at Final Season, Teases Big Reveal (Exclusive)

Studio BONES has had quite the year when it comes to its many anime projects. Earlier this summer, viewers witnessed the end of the first season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, with a second season confirmed shortly following its finale. With the premiere of new anime Gachiakuta right around the corner, BONES has made sure to focus on the story of Deku and his fellow UA Academy heroes at this year’s Anime Expo. With the English and Japanese voice actors of Deku attending, along with the editor at Shonen Jump for the manga, My Hero Academia is getting fans prepared to say goodbye to Class 1-A.

Deku voice actors Justin Briner and Daiki Yamashita both came to the stage at this year’s Anime Expo, recreating pivotal lines from the series. While talking about the upcoming final season, Yamashita confirmed that recording has begun in Japan, but the same can’t be said for North America. Briner is currently “resting his voice” to prepare for his last hoorah as he waits for the sessions to begin and stated that he has long tried to live up to Daiki’s take on the anime protagonist. The panel also confirmed something special for the fans will arrive on July 15th, Deku’s birthday, though they were tight-lipped as to what that would be. With the final season premiere date fast approaching, a new trailer would make plenty of sense.

Alongside these updates, Horikoshi himself shared a message for the fans that read as such, “Hello everyone, this is Horikoshi, the original mangaka for My Hero Academia. I would have loved to have been there in person but I couldn’t get my schedule to work. The anime has finally made it to the final season. When I was drawing the final part of the manga, I had to fight my own internal pressure. Would this be a good memory or would fans feel they wasted ten years? This isn’t just for the manga readers, I was always on edge to make My Hero Academia the kind of manga that would make everyone feel happy to be a part of this journey. Thankfully, it seems the anime team feels the same so they are more fired up for the final season. So, now that the manga is over, I’ve been riding that wave, looking at the anime scripts and getting involved in the storyboards more than usual. With everyone giving it their all, the final season will air this October, let’s give it our all!”

Where Does My Hero Academia’s Final Season Start?

Set to begin the final batch of episodes this fall, My Hero Academia left its top crime fighters in quite the pinch when last we saw them in season seven. Specifically, Deku was still clashing with Shigaraki as the decaying villain now had full access to the power of All For One. Speaking of All For One, the villain that started it all is now on a time crunch as his rapid healing is also taking years off his life in reverse. Fighting against a de-powered All Might who is sporting quite the suit of armor, All For One is looking to reunite with Shigaraki and finally achieve his goal of becoming Hero Society’s demon lord.

At present, it has yet to be revealed how many episodes the final season will have but those who read the manga know that the biggest battles of the source material will be a part of season eight. When My Hero Academia’s television series does end, anime fans will be left to wonder if there will be any additional stories focusing on Deku and his classmates. The most likely option for future stories would be on the silver screen as the previous film, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, was not confirmed to be the series’ last. Without touching spoiler territory here, manga readers know that there is some prime material for future movies to cover should they choose.

Want to stay in the know when it comes to the world of UA Academy as the end approaches? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on My Hero Academia and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.