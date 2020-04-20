One Piece Teases the Six Strongest Beasts Pirates

One Piece's manga is steadily approaching the climax of the Wano Country arc, and the third act has been bubbling as the war between Luffy's rebel forces and the Beasts Pirates at Onigashima draws closer with each new chapter. This means that some of the final pieces are still needing to be put together, and that includes the remainder of Kaido's Beasts Pirates forces that have been a mystery up until this point. In fact, the latest chapter of the series teased the arrival of the full six Headliners line up, the Tobi Roppo.

Chapter 977 of the series not only officially brought Jimbei back into the fold as an official member of the Straw Hat crew going forward, but also saw Kaido's forces gather together for their big party. This included Kaido himself, Big Mom and her crew, Shogun Orochi, and apparently the six strongest members of the Headliners.

As the chapter came to a close, it was teased that all six of the Tobi Roppo had arrived on the island. While we've seen two them in action with X Drake (who was revealed to be a secret spy for the marines in a previous chapter of the arc), and Page One (who notably lost in a fight against Sanji), the other four have yet to be revealed. One of them is apparently Kaido's son, so that means the other three are a complete mystery.

These headliners are a notch lower than the Lead Performers Jack, Queen, and King, but stronger than the other powered up fighters like Hawkins, so there's no telling just how strong the Tobi Roppo actually are. This could bode poorly for Luffy and the rebel forces, however, as they are now planning to attack a place littered with some of the strongest enemies in the entire region.

Luffy will already have his hands full with Kaido, and the same will probably go for Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law, so it's going to be up to everyone else to take on the Tobi Roppo along with every other powerful enemy on that island. There are going to be several moving pieces needing to be juggled here, so hopefully there are any major delays on that front.

Are you excited to see the full Tobi Roppo line up? How do you feel about the rebels' chances against such an overwhelming force? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

