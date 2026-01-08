10 Years Ago Today, One of the Greatest Mystery Anime Debuted (But Fans Are Still Divided on Its Ending)

10 years ago today, one of the greatest mystery anime made its debut — and it still holds up, though fans remain divided on its ending. The best mystery anime utilize things like strong opening hooks, well-placed red herrings, and surprising twists to keep fans invested. Many weave elements of other categories into their stories as well, leaning into sci-fi and fantasy conventions to keep things interesting. And of course, the best mystery stories don’t just rely on compelling plots. They also have strong emotional centers that make viewers care beyond the big reveals. This immerses them on multiple levels.

One anime that accomplishes this impressively is now a decade old, and it’s the story’s emotional core that ensures it’s still a standout, even after all this time. The series is only 12 episodes long, so it’s ideal for a weekend binge — whether you missed it the first time or simply want to celebrate its milestone anniversary. The only thing that drags it down is its controversial ending. While it’s not objectively bad, it’s gotten a lot of backlash. However, fans are divided on whether the conclusion works. And regardless of where you land, the mystery series is a worthy endeavor. It’s telling that people still have opinions about it, even 10 years on.

The Erased Anime Debuted 10 Years Ago Today

Those looking for memorable mystery anime will find one in Erased. The series premiered in Japan on January 8, 2016, and it received plenty of attention when it first came out. Based on the manga by Ken Seibe, the anime follows its main character as he attempts to uncover the truth about his mother’s murder. He’s been framed for the tragedy, so the personal stakes are high as he attempts to solve the case. And he learns it’s linked to a series of kidnappings from his past, which he also must unravel. Fortunately, he has a power he dubs “Revival,” which allows him to jump backwards in time. Following his mother’s death, he’s thrown into his childhood, giving him the opportunity to change the fates of both his mom and a classmate who was kidnapped.

With its use of time travel, Erased blends its central mystery with sci-fi and fantasy storytelling. The outcome is a unique series that has many enticing hooks. Viewers won’t just want to know who’s behind the violence Erased opens with — though it’s obviously a compelling reason to continue. They’ll also want to learn more about Satoru’s strange power, as well as the series of events that lead up to his mother’s death. And the anime’s exploration of how even seemingly small actions can change the future delivers a powerful message viewers won’t soon forget.

A Decade Later, Erased Continues to Be One of the Strongest Mystery Anime

A decade after it first aired, Erased remains a series that should be on every mystery lover’s radar. It’s aged fairly well, continuing to land among the most addictive anime for its twists and turns. And the modern world it takes place doesn’t feel far removed from our own, as the series doesn’t dwell on details that would date it. It also never got so big that the reveals would be spoiled for newcomers, so viewers can still experience the roller coaster it takes them on years later.

Erased‘s themes are perhaps the biggest reason the anime continues to resonate, however, as they’re arguably more relevant today than they were 10 years ago. The series leans into the importance of community and connection, and it highlights the ways that even small actions can make a difference. Looking at it from a 2026 perspective, it’s clear those takeaways are still needed. Such messaging makes a case for watching or rewatching the show on its anniversary, even if its ending sparks frustrations.

Why Fans Are Still Divided on Erased’s Ending

Although Erased has a lot going for it, its ending is a point of contention to this day. The biggest complaints about the anime’s conclusion have to do with its adaptation of the manga. While many anime wisely remain within the confines of their source material, some series take the risk of veering away from it. And Erased didn’t have much of a choice, as its ending arrived as the manga was still finishing its run. For this reason, the way the killer is caught plays out differently, as does the epilogue revealing the characters’ fates.

Some fans don’t mind the differences, and those who aren’t familiar with the manga likely won’t even notice. However, the ending is divisive enough that it’s still causing debates on sites like Reddit. It will probably continue to as people continue to discover the anime and manga. Of course, the fact that people are still picking it up and discussing it is a testament to its staying power. Not all series evoke such reactions this long after their debuts, and it’s telling that Erased still is.

