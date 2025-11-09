7 Best Anime to Watch for Fans of the True Crime Genre

It’s no surprise that anime shows have covered a huge variety of genres in the past, ranging from popular picks like science fiction and fantasy to less common ones like horror or drama. As anime develops a bigger global presence, it’s not shocking to imagine that shows will continue to explore new ways to draw audiences by pushing boundaries and finding new stories to tell. After all, rewatching the same plot over and over would grow old for anyone, no matter how big a fan they might be of a specific genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That being said, certain genres aren’t exactly listed specifically for the convenience of viewers. True crime is an ever-growing genre that has captivated audiences for many years, finding watchers in those who are drawn to the macabre and grim. While there isn’t any true crime anime based on a real-life serial killer or case (and thank goodness for that), there are plenty of series that dabble in crime, mystery, and elements of horror. In this list, we’ll be taking a closer look at seven anime series that are perfect for fans of the true crime genre and deserve more attention on a general scale.

7) Moriarty the Patriot

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

Moriarty the Patriot is an interesting rewrite of one of the most infamous detective series to ever exist. The anime series was released in 2020 and has a total of two seasons. It’s set in the Victorian period, with the show focusing on Sherlock Holmes’ long-time nemesis, James Moriarty, flipping the narrative to follow what audiences know to be the original villain. This flip on the usual trope creates a unique take on the world this series takes place in, with a fun viewpoint from a morally grey character that you can’t help but root for.

The plot of Moriarty the Patriot is centered around William James Moriarty, a man who’s been dubbed the Lord of Crime due to his dealings in the underground. Moriarty feels a sense of responsibility to those around him in the British Empire, seeing the inequality forced upon the lower class with no way out. In response, Moriarty decides to create a better world through his life of crime, scheming and plotting to further his own goals, believing the ends justify the means.

6) Durarara!!

Image Courtesy of Brain’s Base

Durarara!! remains one of the best examples of an anime series blending numerous points of view to create a cohesive, compelling story that still hasn’t been matched. This anime was first released back in 2010; despite the show being over a decade old, it still feels modern and fresh when compared to many newer series out there. It combines aspects of organized crime, supernatural elements, and a fast-paced urban setting to steer its plot forward. Durarara!! is still recognized by many long-time fans for its stellar cast, incredible world-building, and fun vibe that makes it an easy watch.

The plot of Durarara!! is centered on the interconnected lives of a handful of characters living in Tokyo. Mikado Ryuugamine could be considered one of the main characters, if only because they’re a new resident in the Ikebukuro district, meaning their immersion into the strange happenings going on mirrors the audience’s intake of information. The basis of the anime is to showcase the chaotic, unstoppable nature of city life through the appearance of rival gangs, an information broker, and an urban legend that permeates the city.

5) ID: Invaded

Image Courtesy of Naz

ID: Invaded is an incredibly underrated anime crime series that is barely talked about by the anime community, which is a huge shame considering it checks so many boxes towards becoming a long-term classic. Released back in 2020, the show had a single season containing only 13 episodes before coming to a close. It’s often praised for clever storytelling, high-quality mysteries presented at face value, and a dedication to the psychological thriller genre that’s already a bit lacking in anime.

In ID: Invaded, the plot follows Akihito Narihisago, a man who was once considered a brilliant detective, going by the codename Sakaido. After the death of his parents, Sakaido became a shell of himself, later was arrested for murder and imprisoned. When Sakaido’s intellect and skill are needed to catch criminals, he’s released to work with the special forces unit, Kura; his new job is to dive into the ID wells of serial killers, otherwise known as their unconscious minds, to obtain information.

4) Pyscho – Pass

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

Psycho-Pass is an amazing look at the inner workings of a utopian society that isn’t as perfect as it appears from the outside. The series was first released back in 2012 and had three seasons in total, along with a string of films continuing the anime’s premise. Psycho-Pass had stellar animation for the time it came out, along with an intelligent plot that explored themes of free will, corruption, the government versus the people, and the complex nature of human morality. If you enjoy shows that make you second-guess the hero’s decisions, definitely give this series a watch.

The story of Psycho-Pass takes place in a futuristic society where crime is closely monitored by the Sibyl System, designed to categorize and deduce a human’s mental state. Furthermore, the system can pinpoint individuals who are more or less likely to commit a crime; the more violent the crime, the higher risk this person poses, leading to their arrest or execution to keep society free of crime. Akane Tsunemori is a new Inspector for the government, quickly seeing the hypocrisy and corruption within the system that has led to backlash from a few select individuals of Japan.

3) Odd Taxi

Image Courtesy of OLM

Odd Taxi is an adorable anime that utilizes a cutesy art style and anthropomorphic characters to tell its complex, interwoven story. This series debuted back in 2021 and had a single season with 13 episodes; additionally, there was a movie, titled Odd Taxi: In the Woods, that was released a year after the show ended. The show is awesome at connecting strings between the numerous characters introduced throughout the series’ run-time, forming a slow-burning mystery that never feels contrived.

The story of Odd Taxi is centered around Odokawa, a walrus taxi driver who often engages in casual conversation with the people who request his driving services. These offhand talks begin to formulate a web of interconnected strings that culminate in the disappearance of a high school student. The different characters introduced, all seemingly leading different lives, are brought together, with each episode revealing more of the mystery and how they’re connected to the missing girl.

2) Death Note

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Death Note is easily one of the most recognizable crime anime series out there, combining supernatural aspects with an otherwise straightforward plot. Unlike many of the choices on this list, Death Note is remarkable for its narrator being the villain of the series, one of the few anime that allows the villain to be the character sharing their viewpoint. Themes the series explores include the issues with God complexes, good versus evil, judgment and justice, and the concept of redemption.

In Death Note, our main character is Light Yagami, a high school student whose father is in the police force. One day, Light is approached by a shinigami with the offer of taking a Death Note, a notebook that will kill whoever’s name is written on its pages. Deciding to take the shinigami up on its offer, Light quickly falls into his own sense of morality and justice, vowing to create a perfect world by becoming its new God and ridding Japan of crime.

1) Monster

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

If you’re a fan of crime anime, chances are you’ve heard of or already seen Monster before. This anime series is probably one of the most well-known examples of a realistic crime thriller that doesn’t rely on action or fantasy to drive its plot. Monster makes full use of its psychological horror elements, presenting one of the most iconic villains to ever grace the screen. If you enjoy anime that discusses the idea of human nature and morality, I highly recommend giving this show a watch.

The story of Monster explores whether monsters are made or born, along with what it means to dedicate your life to fighting them. Dr. Kenzo Tenman must answer these questions after a boy he saved years ago during surgery resurfaces as the main suspect in a string of murders. On the run after his own name is smeared, Kenzo vows to track down his former patient and bring him to justice, to atone for the mistake of letting him live.

Have you watched any of these anime series before? Tell us which crime-oriented anime is your favorite in the comments below.