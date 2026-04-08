10 Years Later, One of The Best Fantasy Series of All Time Finally Released Its Anime

The Spring 2026 anime season is looking as exciting as ever, with some of the most incredible anime sequels and debuts. One of them is Witch Hat Atelier, which was supposed to debut last year but was delayed due to production issues. The wait was worth it as the two-episode premiere just made it clear why it was the most anticipated anime of the year. The series made one of the best debuts of the year with praise from both critics and fans alike, thanks to the exceptional adaptation and stunning visuals. The anime is based on an acclaimed Seinen fantasy series by Kamone Shirahama, which has been serialized in Kodansha’s seinen manga magazine Morning Two since July 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga is praised for one of the most gorgeous art styles in a fantasy series, on top of having an exciting plot. 10 years since the manga’s debut, the anime is finally streaming on Crunchyroll. The series premiered with two episodes on April 6th, 2026, in both subbed and dubbed versions. Crunchyroll will add new episodes every Monday at 7:00 A.M. PT. Additionally, while Netflix is also streaming the anime, it’s only limited to various regions in Asia.

Witch Hat Atelier‘s Premiere Captivates Fans With The Captivating Story

Image Courtesy of BUG Films

With just two episodes, it’s easy to consider Witch Hat Atelier one of the best anime series of the year. The striking visuals do justice to the manga’s intricate art style, even though adapting a series with such a unique style into another medium is always more complicated. While the first two set up the premise of the story and begin Coco’s journey towards becoming a witch, the anime has a lot of story left to adapt. Since the manga is long and more detailed, the anime has to make a few changes, including removing certain scenes to fit into the episodes.

Many fans have noticed the differences in both media, which were also addressed by BUG Films producer Hiroaki Kojima. The story is set in a beautiful fantasy world where a seemingly ordinary girl, Coco, spends her days dressmaking at her mother’s shop. However, despite her talent in dressmaking, she has always wanted to become a witch, even though only those born with the talent are able to use magic.

Coco’s dream finally comes true when she meets Qifrey, a mysterious witch, who came to her mother’s shop. After a series of events, she finally learned about her true potential and joined Qifrey’s Atelier to fulfill her wish. However, the journey ahead of her is going to be more gruesome than she realizes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!