Solo Leveling Quietly Gets a Major Update on Anime’s Future

It’s been over a year since the second season of Solo Leveling reached its conclusion, and the anime is long overdue for a Season 3 announcement. However, the studio has stayed silent on the anime’s future all this time as fans await an update. The anime has a wide global fanbase thanks to the popularity of the web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation. The wait seems especially longer consider that the story will only get more intense from here on out as it continues to unravel the biggest mysteries in the world. However, although the announcement for the anime’s continuation is taking longer than expected, there’s no doubt that A-1 Pictures is already planning something major for fans.

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Solo Leveling is the most popular anime by the studio, so it’s almost certain that the complete story will be adapted into an anime. In the meantime, Kadokawa and Aniplex announced a joint venture, Animec, which specializes in anime film distribution and promotion. The official website of Kadokawa shares details about the venture, and while the announcement isn’t directly related to Solo Leveling, the timing can’t be ignored, especially when rumors about a film have been circulating for months now.

Solo Leveling May Return With a New Film Before Season 3

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling sparked rumors about a film adaptation in November 2025 when a report was circulated on social media. Many outlets shared the same and hyped fans over an upcoming movie announcement, which gathered a bunch of mixed reactions. After months of silence from the studio, fans were left wondering whether the film would have an original story or pick up from where Season 2 left off.

However, with no official announcement so far, it’s impossible to determine how the story will continue from here on out. At the very least, the announcement regarding Animec would explain why the studio still hasn’t officially renewed the third season of the anime. If the film continues the story after the Jeju Island Arc, it will likely adapt the Recruitment, Ahjin, and Double Dungeon arcs from the manhwa, the last of which is the most intriguing.

Solo Leveling Will Get Even More Intense After The Jeju Island Arc

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The latest season of the anime wrapped up the fan-favorite Jeju Island Arc, where Jinwoo defeats the Ant King and clears an S-Rank dungeon break thanks to his shadow army. The dungeon was impossible for other S-Rank hunters to clear, especially after the appearance of the Ant King. Although Jinwoo has finally revealed himself as an S-Rank Hunter and achieved his goal of saving his mother, the story is far from over.

The series will continue to get even more intense from here on out, as the mysteries about the world will start to unfold. Jinwoo will again find himself in the middle of the action as the truth behind his powers and the Monarch of Shadows comes to light.

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