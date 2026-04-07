Witch Hat Atelier Exec Explains the Anime’s Many Changes From the Manga

Witch Hat Atelier has now made its debut as one of the standout releases of the Spring 2026 anime schedule this month, and the producer behind it all opened up about why there have been so many changes from the original manga seen in the premiere. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now in full force as fans are starting to see a new wave of debuts this month, and this includes the highly anticipated debuts of some of the most requested manga adaptations yet such as Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier.

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Witch Hat Atelier has made its debut with its first two episodes, and it has already impressed fans thus far. But at the same time, fans have noticed how there are a few changes from the manga release for the adaptation thus far. Bug Films (the studio behind the anime) producer Hiroaki Kojima took to social media to address fans wondering about the changes, and explained that certain cuts were made in the interest of time, “In TV-format anime, there are inevitably scenes that we have to reluctantly cut due to time constraints…”

Witch Hat Atelier Anime Producer Addresses Its Changes From Manga

Courtesy of Bug Films

“I’m impressed by how closely you’re examining the differences between the original work and the anime,” Kojima noted. “In TV-format anime, there are inevitably scenes that we have to reluctantly cut due to time constraints…” as the producer explained, it’s also revealed that there was actually a much longer version of the premiere. “Especially in episode 1, there are quite a few scenes that we went as far as animating but ended up cutting during editing, so I sometimes think it would be nice if we could release a director’s cut version somewhere down the line.”

So while fans might have noticed changes made to Witch Hat Atelier for the premiere, it’s now revealed that it’s due to running long. There apparently were more scenes that were animated before being cut during the editing phase, and the idea of an extended version of the series would certainly be welcome to fans if this was the case. But as director Ayumu Watanabe had pointed out before with the series, this is part of the difficulty that comes with translating it to anime.

What’s Different About Witch Hat Atelier’s Anime?

Courtesy of Bug Films

“It’s the time constraint,” Watanabe had noted in an interview ahead of Witch Hat Atelier’s anime debut. “When adapting to the TV anime format, there are inevitably times when the length is insufficient. It’s not that we cut out information from the original work itself, but rather that we amplified some parts in the anime. We inevitably spend time on things like increasing the character descriptions and expressing things between the lines.”

It doesn’t seem like it’s an easy choice to cut out any materials for the final version of the episodes, but Witch Hat Atelier does instead choose to use the anime medium to explore different aspects of the story that fans might not gotten from the original manga version of the experience. If the series is able to maintain that balance moving forward, we could be looking at a huge hit from here on out. You can find Witch Hat Atelier now streaming with Crunchyroll.

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