After 20 Years, Classic Shojo Anime May Return With New Anime

January 2026 brought a pleasant surprise to Shojo fans who are all looking forward to new announcements for Ouran High School Host Club’s anime. As one of the most unforgettable romantic comedies of all time, it has always maintained a wide global fanbase, even if the anime never returned with a sequel season. Based on Bisco Hatori’s beloved manga, Studio Bones released an anime adaptation in 2006 and aired 26 episodes within the first season. The anime adapted less than half of the original manga, wrapping up the season with an original ending. It has been two decades since the anime debuted, but the series is just as loved as ever.

The story follows Haruhi Fujioka, a student at the prestigious Ouran Academy, who gets entangled with the school’s popular Host Club, full of attractive boys who entertain the girls at the school. After accidentally breaking an expensive vase, she has no choice but to dress as a boy and repay her debt by helping with their work. The anime is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, sparking hope for a new anime as fans await new updates from official sources.

Ouran High School Host Club Needs to Return With a Reboot

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, a temporary official X account, @ouran_20th, was created to share all the upcoming news and updates. In just a few days, the account gained over 90,000 followers, and the numbers keep rising even now. While the account hasn’t confirmed an anime revival as of yet, considering the hype of the anniversary, it’s reasonable to believe that fans might get an update sometime soon. The original anime didn’t adapt a majority of the story, leaving fans hanging for 20 years. While a sequel isn’t necessarily out of the question, considering the old animation style of the 2000s, which wouldn’t match a sequel, a reboot might be better.

Not to mention that the original anime ended on a different note than the manga, which is all the more reason why the story needs a fresh adaptation. Not to mention that a new adaptation would also help attract more fans who are unfamiliar with the 2000s anime series. The manga originally serialized from 2002 to 2010, continuing even years after the anime finale. The series’ popularity is greater than ever, and no doubt fans will be more excited than ever to watch a new anime following their beloved characters. The anime is currently streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

