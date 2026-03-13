Hunter x Hunter, Gundam Voice Actor Masako Ikeda Dies at 87

While animators have a big role in bringing to life some of the biggest anime projects, it takes a village to create your favorite stories. With voice actors continuing to give animated characters their personalities, Masako Ikeda had a significant role to play in some of the most significant franchises. From Hunter x Hunter to Mobile Suit Gundam to Galaxy Express 999, Ikeda has taken on some big parts, but has unfortunately passed away at the age of 87 following a lengthy career in the medium. Ikeda might be gone, but her legacy in the anime world won’t soon be forgotten.

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It was announced earlier this week that Ikeda had passed away due to a cerebral hemorrhage, with the Tokyo Actors Cooperative releasing an official statement, “Masako Ikeda, an actress belonging to our association. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 12:27 PM due to a cerebral hemorrhage. She was 87 years old. The wake and funeral were held privately with only close relatives present, in accordance with the wishes of the family. Thank you very much for your continued support, guidance, and encouragement of Masako Ikeda over the years. We express our deepest gratitude for your kindness and support during your lifetime, and we respectfully inform you of this news. Please refrain from contacting family members for interviews or offering condolences.”

The Legendary Resume of Masako Ikeda

Madhouse

For those who need an introduction to the library of characters that Masako Ikeda helped to create in the anime world, there are quite a few to choose from. One of the biggest is the Chimera Ant Queen from Hunter x Hunter, the villainess who got the ball rolling on one of Gon and Killua’s most terrifying battles. On the Mobile Suit Gundam front, Ikeda was there when the franchise began, taking on the role of Amuro’s mother in the first anime series. While Ikeda had major parts to play in both of these anime franchises, her biggest role was within a classic franchise that introduced many to the anime world.

Arguably, Ikeda’s biggest part in the anime world was that of Maetel from the Galaxy Express 999 franchise. Premiering as an anime in 1978, the series from Toei Animation has long been considered one of the most legendary properties that encompasses anime. Galaxy Express doesn’t currently have an anime adaptation, but the manga did return from 2018 to 2025. Masako might not be able to reprise her role as Maetel, but her part in the series will remain one of the most well-known in the medium.

Other anime that Ikeda was a part of included Devilman, Ultraman, Ranma 1/2, Silent Mobius, and more. Ikeda wasn’t just limited to the anime medium, however, as the voice actor also had big roles in the video game world. In the past, she played major roles in the Final Fantasy franchise, Valkyria Revolution, Dissidia, Kingdom Hearts, and more.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Masako Ikeda during this difficult time.

Via Haikyo