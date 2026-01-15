Chainsaw Man Proves Fan-Favorite Reze Is Still Here (Just Not How You Think)

Chainsaw Man’s latest chapter, amid the chaotic battle between Denji and Yoru, delivers a subtle homage to Reze in the best way possible. The fight between Denji and Yoru has been unfolding for quite some time, and it now feels like the final major event before Chainsaw Man Part 2, or perhaps even the entire series, comes to an end. That sense of finality may be why this battle is also being used to bring a degree of closure to certain characters. While figures like Power or Aki may never return, the character whose fate fans have long awaited is Reze, the Bomb Devil.

Although Reze’s time in the series was far shorter than that of Aki or Power, she became deeply ingrained in the story’s core narrative. Denji’s primary goal has always been to get a girlfriend, and among all the potential candidates the series has introduced, none fit that role as naturally as Reze. Sharing a similar background with Denji, she has remained a fan-favorite character, with many still hoping he would end up with her. While that outcome now seems impossible, fans have continued to look for some update on her fate. By refraining from directly bringing her back, the latest chapter instead proves that Denji has not forgotten Reze, and that her impact on him remains significant.

Chainsaw Man Gives Reze a Perfect Homage in the Latest Chapter

Chainsaw Man Chapter 226, titled “Locust’s Home,” continues the battle between Yoru and Denji, culminating in Denji being kicked into the sea. When he resurfaces, Denji remarks that he would have been in serious trouble if he didn’t know how to swim. Longtime fans will remember that Denji originally couldn’t swim and only began learning after Reze forcibly dragged him into the pool during one of their most intimate moments at the school. Since it’s unlikely he mastered swimming in a single session, the fact that he can now swim properly implies that Denji actively learned afterward, possibly as a way of staying connected to Reze.

The narrative of Chainsaw Man has long made it clear that Denji and Reze were the best couple the series could offer. Both shared traumatic childhoods and the fate of being hybrid devils, making their similarities impossible to ignore. This is why their dynamic during the Reze arc, later adapted into the Chainsaw Man movie, stands as one of the strongest romantic narratives in the series. Denji actively learning how to swim highlights that he never forgot Reze, and the fact that swimming ultimately saves him gives the moment added weight. While Reze’s return now seems unlikely, the series showing her lasting impact on Denji through this small but meaningful detail is the best homage Chainsaw Man could have given her.

