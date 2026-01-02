Chainsaw Man Creator Shares Gift For Fans to Celebrate Reze Arc’s Major Milestone

Chainsaw Man, as an anime adaptation, followed in the footsteps of Demon Slayer, deciding to forego a second season initially to instead jump right into its first feature-length film. Much like Mugen Train, Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc found success on the silver screen, garnering some major cash flow worldwide as a result. To help celebrate the big occasion, the original creator of the manga series that introduced us all to Denji and his world of devils, Tatsuki Fujimoto, has a gift for the fans. Creating new art of Denji and Reze, Fujimoto proves that he still has the goods when it comes to depicting the Chainsaw Devil.

For those who have seen the first Chainsaw Man movie, you know that the relationship between Denji and Reze is a troubled one. Through the highs and lows of the anime characters’ courtship, the pair find themselves united by a coffee shop that employs Reze, a locale that Fujimoto brings back to the forefront in the new art. Alongside the special art, the franchise released a message to the fans following the success of the MAPPA production: “A message of gratitude from the original author, Mr. Tatsuki Fujimoto, to everyone who visited the theater, along with newly drawn illustrations of Denji & Reze, has arrived! Thank you to everyone who came to the theater! We appreciate your continued support for the Theatrical Edition “Chainsaw Man Reze Arc.” You can see the art below.

Chainsaw’s Future

MAPPA

Shortly following the release of Chainsaw Man’s first movie, the bloody shonen franchise wasted little time in confirming its animated future. Late last year, Studio MAPPA confirmed that Denji and his world will return by adapting the “Assassins Arc,” one of the wildest storylines that took place in the manga. Following the defeat of the Bomb Devil, Denji is going to become the target of mysterious forces that put him in the crosshairs of some of the deadliest assassins his world has ever known. Ironically enough, this upcoming adaptation hasn’t confirmed whether it will be a movie or a full anime season, though considering the length of the original manga story, we are leaning a bit closer to the latter.

While we might be waiting for some time to see the Chainsaw Man anime return, the manga has been marching forward by pitting Denji against the War Devil. Tatsuki Fujimoto has always been known for creating jaw-dropping fight scenes, but the latest chapters might be some of the most unbelievable work the mangaka has ever done. Thanks to the War Devil’s powers, she transforms objects, people, and even entire U.S. states into weapons for her to use in her fight. We might be waiting years to see these recent manga fights animated, but trust us when we say that it will be worth the wait, especially if Studio MAPPA is still on board.

What do you think of the Chainsaw Devil's latest movie celebration?