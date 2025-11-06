Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Proves the Hashira Ranking Isn’t Relevant Anymore

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga! Right after the finale of the Hashira Training Arc, Demon Slayer announced a trilogy film to adapt the Infinity Castle Arc, the longest and most intense arc in the series. The final phase of the manga is divided into two parts: the Infinity Castle and the Sunrise Countdown. While it’s unclear if the Sunrise Countdown will be adapted into a film or a TV season, at the very least, fans can expect to enjoy all the thrilling fights in the Infinity Castle Arc on the big screen. The anime released the first installment of the trilogy this year, and it became a smash hit all across the globe.

The first part is already the highest-grossing anime film of all time, but the best part of the series’ final arcs hasn’t even been adapted yet. The fight will only get more intense from here on out as the top two Upper Ranks and Muzan have yet to be defeated. Since the entire Demon Slayer Corps is trapped inside an endless labyrinth, the major characters engage in the most difficult battles of their lives, and this doesn’t just include the Hashira but the younger members of the Corps as well.

Demon Slayer Has At Least Four Members On the Same Level As Hashira

Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, and Kanao Tsuyuri all passed the Final Selection together, along with Genya Shinazugawa. Genya couldn’t use a Breathing Style but was powerful enough to assist a Hashira, while the other four members eventually reached the same level as the top-ranking Demon Slayers in the Corps. In the first part of the trilogy, Tanjiro joined hands with Giyu Tomioka and defeated Akaza, the Upper Rank Three. Giyu was stunned to see Tanjiro’s growth and even declared he was just as powerful as a Hashira, but Tanjiro only continued to grow stronger during the final battle, surpassing even most Hashira by the story’s ending.

On the other hand, Zenitsu single-handedly defeated the Upper Rank Six, Kaigaku, which is a feat even the Hashira wouldn’t be able to achieve easily. Lastly, Kanao and Inosuke teamed up against Doma, the Upper Rank Two, who had just killed Shinobu Kocho and consumed the poison inside her body. While it’s debatable if Inosuke could be a Hashira because of his self-taught Breathing Style, Doma was convinced Kanao was more powerful than Shinobu.

However, while these Demon Slayers were powerful, they never climbed through the ranks of a Hashira since the Corps was disbanded after the final fight. Regardless, with so many Corps members fighting on the same level as the Hashira, the hierarchy was barely relevant as everyone was focused on winning.

